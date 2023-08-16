Xavier and the city of Cincinnati are making higher education more accessible to public employees

Xavier University and the city of Cincinnati announced a new partnership on Wednesday that will allow city employees to enroll in degree programs at the university at a discounted rate.

Workers wanting to earn a bachelor's degree will receive a 25% discount on tuition through a program called Adult and Professional Education at Xavier, also known as APEX.

Those who want to pursue a master's degree are eligible for a 15% tuition discount and take part in the more than 30 graduate programs offered at Xavier. Those programs provide education in areas like business, health administration, counseling, and education.

Xavier University's President Colleen Hanycz says she believes the partnership will have a major positive impact on the lives of many people in the city.

"It will make education both more affordable and obtainable for our municipal partners who deliver the critical services and leadership that this city needs to continue to grow and to thrive," Hanycz said.

In addition to bachelor's and master's degree programs, city workers can also take part in non-degree opportunities. Employees can receive a 15% discount on several certificate programs and one-day courses through Xavier's Leadership Center.

The university and city expressed confidence in the partnership's ability to offer flexible options to all of the city's workers. While workers can take the traditional route, Xavier also offers an accelerated degree program that enables students to earn their degree by taking a combination of evening and online classes during eight-week sessions.

Mayor Aftab Pureval says the day's announcement is great news for all of the city's employees, but will also benefit the city as a whole by making Cincinnati an attractive landing spot for new talent and allowing people who want to improve their communities an easier route toward success.

"It's a powerful example of our commitment to making sure our employees have the opportunity to develop their skills and build meaningful careers," Pureval said.

Xavier officials say they're already receiving calls from people interested in joining the program. Public employees can begin enrolling at Xavier now.