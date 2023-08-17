First day of school energy was 'phenomenal,' CPS superintendent says

Cincinnati Public School students are back in the classroom, but things will look a little different compared to previous years.

Since taking over the district last year, Superintendent Iranetta Wright has set her sights on addressing some of the district's ongoing issues, particularly student transportation delays and chronic absenteeism.

Wright says finding solutions to these issues has been a team effort with the district's board of education, community, and students.

On Thursday, Wright spent the morning visiting Hughes STEM High School and Dater Montessori School to celebrate the first day of class with students.

RELATED: CPS sets its goals high for the next 5 years

"I learn so much about what we need to do next by talking to students," Wright said. "They will tell us what we need to know if we ask them and then it's our responsibility to act on that."

Zack Carreon / WVXU Dater Montessori School Principal Anthony Greco and Superintendent Wright watch storytime in the classroom.

This year, Wright met with the CPS Student Leadership Council, comprised of 10-12th grade students from all of the district's 16 high schools to discuss issues that matter most to them.

RELATED: School safety is a top concern for CPS students, survey finds

Wright says students want to make CPS buildings a more comfortable and welcoming environment. During her State of the Schools speech late last year, Wright said building a better school environment would require a renewed effort from educators to engage with students on a personal level. Additionally, the district would need to focus on the mental health of students and improve access to the district's psychiatrists and psychologists.

Jennifer Merritt / WVXU Teacher Enrichment Specialist Rickie Bell gives high fives to students on the first day outside of Kilgour Elementary School.

One notable change this year is the district's new start times. Many CPS schools adjusted their start and dismissal times to give bus drivers more flexibility so they can complete their routes and get students to class on time.

Hughes STEM High School is one of the schools that saw a dramatic change in its start time. Students started the day 45 minutes earlier than last year.

Additionally, Hughes was one of the CPS schools to implement a school uniform policy. The district had previously put the rule on hold in some of its buildings due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Free period products will be provided to students in all Ohio schools

Although it's early, Wright expressed confidence in the district's recent changes. On the first day, Wright says things are running smoothly.

"So far, we have early reports of our school day starting on time. We've had nothing uncommon right now when it comes to transportation, so that feels great," Wright said. "And the energy in the school buildings has just been phenomenal."

Families who still have questions as students re-enter the classroom this year can visit the CPS website for more information.