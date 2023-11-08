Lakota voters oust veteran school board president, electing an incumbent and one new member

The president and most veteran member of Lakota's School Board, Lynda O'Connor, will not return for another term after incumbent Julie Shaffer and candidate Douglas Horton secured the two open seats on this year's ballot.

Shaffer received the most votes, followed by Horton. O'Connor finished third ahead of candidate Russ Loges.

The past two years have been a rollercoaster for the board, which has seen the resignation of its former superintendent, legal battles and constant conflict between board members.

In 2021, O'Connor supported the campaigns of politically conservative school board candidates Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy. But after years of clashing with Boddy at board meetings, it seems their relationship deteriorated.

Both Shaffer and Horton say the divisive nature of Lakota's recent board meetings has rubbed people the wrong way and inspired voters in the community to make a change.

Shaffer says she wants to move away from petty disputes and focus on a plan that will update school buildings and better serve Lakota's growing student population.

Horton, who also ran in 2021, told WVXU the community was ready to change after years of chaos and conflict. During his campaign, he went after O'Connor, criticizing her for her previous decisions on the board and her support of Adi and Boddy. Horton says politics have plagued the board and he believes he can help restore some sanity.

Whether Shaffer and Horton can deliver on those promises remains to be seen as they'll share a table with Boddy, who has been at the center of many of the board's controversies due to her politically charged comments and efforts to implement controversial policies.

Shaffer and Horton will each serve four-year terms.