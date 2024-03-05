NKU to automatically admit area students with a 2.75 GPA or higher

Northern Kentucky University says it's launching a new admission program to streamline the application process and expand access to higher education in the region.

The Direct Admit Program will automatically admit prequalified students into the university even if they don't apply. All high school students with a GPA above 2.75 from Kentucky or in the Tri-State area will be contacted by NKU and given the option to start their formal enrollment process. Students who qualify will get to bypass submitting an application and the application fee.

Over the past several years, the university has been looking into options to close the gap on its multi-million budget deficit. NKU has trimmed some of its personnel and operating costs and announced late last year that it would be adding six new athletic programs to bring more students to campus.

The university has seen enrollment fluctuate since 2017. Since 2020, there's been a steady decline in the number of students attending NKU, but Ryan Padgett, associate provost of strategic enrollment and planning says the purpose of the new approach isn't just about increasing the number of students, it's about giving them a head start.

"Earlier in the process, we can actually start communicating and working with students to talk about their careers, what majors they're interested in, what courses they're taking in their first year," Padgett told WVXU.

NKU isn't alone. Across the country, fewer students are pursuing higher education opportunities. Padgett feels programs like NKU's will spread to other institutions that are looking for different ways to engage with potential students.

"This is truly what a 21st century university looks like," Padgett says. "It's about meeting the students where they're at, removing as many obstacles and barriers in terms of transitioning and pathways to college. For us, it's kind of leading the way. We believe this is where institutions are heading."

NKU plans to start the program on Aug. 1 for students considering enrolling for fall 2025.