Former Union Institute students say they can't get transcripts months after college's closure

Union Institute & University, a private online university based in Cincinnati officially closed June 30 after more than a year of turmoil.

The university had failed to pay many of its employees and disperse federal student loan refunds to many students resulting in the school losing its accreditation status and its ability to participate in federal aid programs. The missed paychecks and misuse of federal funds opened Union Institute to lawsuits and state and federal investigations that led to millions of dollars in fines.

Now months after its closure, the university's dysfunction is still haunting its former students. Alumni have flocked to Union Institute's now-dormant Facebook page and other online groups claiming they can't get their transcripts.

A link on Union Institute's website leads to a page where previous students can request their transcripts. Yet when people click on the link, it directs them to a page on Parchment, an online academic credential service that displays a message telling students they can't order transcripts because Union Institute & University is closed.

In a statement to WVXU, a spokesperson from Instructure, Parchment's parent company, says, "Parchment provides credential services for educational institutions. When an institution closes, Parchment can continue to provide credentials if the custodian of the closed university elects to do so."

It appears Union Institute hasn't elected to make the transcripts for any of its former students available online and the university's leadership has been completely silent. State and federal laws prohibit colleges from withholding transcripts from students because of unpaid tuition or other debt. Still, students who don't owe Union Institute money say there's currently no avenue to receive their transcripts.

Tammy Land, a 2014 Union graduate and police sergeant in San Bernardino, Calif., says she's been trying to get a copy of her transcript since August. She received a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from the school and is attempting to enroll in a master's degree program at another college, but she says she can't do it without transcripts from Union. Despite months of trying, she and other graduates from the school have had no success ordering their transcripts or getting a hold of anyone at Union who can help.

"We kind of hit a brick wall," Land told WVXU. "Everybody we reach out to says they have no control because it's an independent college or they too can not get answers."

Closed colleges and universities in Ohio can have their transcripts maintained and made available online through the State Board of Career Colleges and Schools but Union Institute is not among the schools listed as part of the program.

In a statement, the Ohio Department of Higher Education told WVXU that making transcripts available ultimately falls on the leaders at the recently closed school.

"Union is currently working on an agreement and we are urging them to provide guidance to students soon on how they can obtain their transcripts," the statement read. "As part of the institutional accreditation process, federal and state law/regulations require institutions of higher education to have a process for records retention and transcript release during operation and a plan for continued access to transcripts after closure."

When asked about how long Union Institute would have to reach an agreement and if former students would have any way to access transcripts in the meantime, ODHE spokesperson Jeff Robin said those questions would need to be directed to Union Institute.

WVXU contacted Union Institute & University's Interim VP of Academic Affairs Tom Frederick multiple times to request a comment on the matter but did not receive a response.

For now, former students like Land are left without much more than resentment for their former university and a growing list of missed opportunities.

"[Union] took people's money," Land said. "People worked hard for those degrees and you need to release this because it's some of our livelihoods."

Land and other former students tell WVXU they need transcripts to further their education or accept certain jobs. They say they now have to put their educational and career aspirations on hold until this issue with Union is resolved.