Middletown H.S. band to march in Presidential Inaugural Parade

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST
marching band in purple uniforms in formation on field with orange and yellow flags and dancers in green
Middletown Musical Arts Club
/
Facebook
The Middie Marching Band will perform in the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade.

The marching band from Vice President-elect JD Vance's high school will perform in the Presidential Inaugural Parade. The Middie Marching Band from Middletown High School received a special invitation from Vance, a 2003 graduate.

"We are honored to represent Middletown High School in the 2025 Inaugural Parade and understand this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students," says David Leisten, director of bands.

The parade route is about 1.5 miles long. Formally titled "Pass In Review," the parade takes place following the swearing-in ceremony and luncheon. The president and vice president make their way to the East Front steps of the Capitol to review the procession with their spouses and special guests.

The parade is scheduled for Jan. 20. The school district is picking up the bill for the trip, but it is accepting donations to help defray the costs.

"We are honored and excited to be included in this historic moment and represent our district, city, county, and state in celebration of Middletown High School alumnus, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance," says Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter in a statement.
