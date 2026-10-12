Cincinnati Public to host town halls on Issue 4 school levy

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy and Treasurer Michael Gustin will host two town halls this month about the district's proposed property tax levy, known as Issue 4, which will appear on this November's ballot.

If approved, the proposed 7-mill property tax would generate an estimated $66.3 million each year for the next five years. It's expected to cost taxpayers $245 per $100,000 of home value.

The school district has warned recently that without additional local revenue, it will consider sizeable budget cuts in 2027 that will reshape the district. Those cuts could include school consolidation, reduced student transportation, and new pay-to-play fees for athletics.

During the town halls, the superintendent and treasurer plan to discuss what the levy will fund, how much it will cost, and what will happen in the next budget cycle if the ballot measure is unsuccessful.

District leaders say everyone, even those without a direct connection to the school district, may attend in person or virtually via livestreams on the CPS Facebook page.

The first town hall this Tuesday, and the second on the following Tuesday.

First Town Hall

6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

Dater Montessori School

2840 Boudinot Ave., Cincinnati 45238

Second Town Hall

6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Walnut Hills High School

3250 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati 45207

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