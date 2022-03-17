Former Gamble Estate in Westwood nearly ready to make debut as a county park

The former Gamble Estate in Westwood makes its debut as a Great Park of Hamilton County next month. The park district says the area will open to pedestrian traffic April 1.

The 22-acre property on Werk Road hasn't yet been named or developed. The park district plans to begin work this summer on a master plan for the site.

Great Parks reports it's taken steps — like evaluating the tree canopy and checking the property for problem areas — to ensure the area is safe. A mowed path is being maintained for walking or hiking.

The park will be open daily from dawn to dusk, however there are no facilities or parking on-site. Bikes and cars aren't permitted on-site either, but dogs on leashes are welcome.

Great Parks acquired the site of the former estate of the late James N. Gamble in April 2021. A concept plan at that time included a nature trail, an urban ecology center and an education office, and a greenhouse and community garden.

The terms of a grant used to fund the purchase require the area be used for "passive recreation," meaning the park will be largely preserved in its natural state, utilizing existing structures on the site. The funds have restrictions on new buildings or sports fields, etc.

The Gamble house was demolished in 2013 after a long fight between Cincinnati, the Greenacres Foundation and community members. James N. Gamble, son of Procter & Gamble co-founder James Gamble, lived in the 13-room Victorian mansion from 1875 until he died in 1932.