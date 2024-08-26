Cincinnati is buying more electric vehicles. Now it needs additional capacity to charge them

The city of Cincinnati is buying more electric vehicles to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. It added approximately 20 electric vehicles to the fleet this year. But, the process has presented challenges.

Supply chain issues slowed initial attempts to buy electric replacements for equipment like mowers and pickup trucks, Director of Environment and Sustainability Oliver Kroner said.

“There are many orders that were placed a long time ago. Many months — in some cases, years — ago that are now being delivered,” Kroner said. “So, patience is paying off, but like many large transitions like this where you're adopting new technologies, there's a learning curve.”

The simultaneous delivery of several orders introduced another problem: charging capacity.

RELATED: A year ago, Cincinnati committed to mostly buying electric vehicles. Turns out it's not that easy

Cincinnati’s more than 60 electric fleet vehicles are powered by batteries that need to be charged regularly.

"You can charge an electric vehicle in a regular old outlet, 110 Volt outlet, but it charges very slowly," Kroner said. "We are charging some of our vehicles in that way."

The preferred method of charging for fleet vehicles requires 220 Volt outlets, also known as “level two” charging stations.

A level two charger can charge a typical electric vehicle overnight, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Cincinnati has 35 level two chargers.

“We're working to install more of those that lead to a faster charging rate and help keep operations moving quickly,” Kroner said.

Kroner said Cincinnati also has plans to create hubs that will charge several vehicles at once.

The city uses its electric vehicles to provide services including building inspections, mowing and parking enforcement. The vehicles are fueled by electricity generated at the city's solar farm in nearby Highland County.

RELATED: Cincinnati's solar array is now fully online

What impact does fleet electrification have on the environment?

The city intends to have 400 electric vehicles in the fleet by 2028, a goal outlined in the 2023 Green Cincinnati Plan. By strategically replacing fleet vehicles with electric options, the city will work toward decarbonization — the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and a key strategy for addressing a major cause of climate change.

Kroner said the city is trying to lead by example.

“If you think about all of the vehicles on the road in Cincinnati, that's an enormous component of our carbon emissions,” Kroner said. "The more individuals make these same moves and purchase EVs as their next option, the more realistic our decarbonization goals become and the cleaner air becomes.”

Government operations account for less than 4% of the emissions produced in the city, according to the Green Cincinnati Plan. Institutions and people create the rest.