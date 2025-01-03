Bird flu suspected in several Ohio counties

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources suspects wild birds in 10 counties have died from highly pathogenic avian influenza over the past few weeks.

It submitted samples of dead Canada geese, trumpeter swans and a mallard to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory for testing. The agency is waiting for official results.

“Given the time of year [and] that we've already detected avian influenza in a commercial poultry population, we know it's showing up here in Ohio; it’s showing up in surrounding states,” said Sarah Schott, ODNR Wildlife communications specialist. “So, we're very confident that that's what we're experiencing here.”

In Darke County, northwest of Dayton, the USDA recently detected avian influenza in a commercial flock of nearly a million chickens.

Schott says the virus can be transmitted from wild birds to domesticated ones, and vice-versa. While the virus can be deadly for birds, it is rare for it to spread to humans.

Outbreaks commonly happen during winter, when waterfowl are migrating and traveling long distances.

“They’re headed south and they might pick up the virus north of us, somewhere in Canada, and they bring it here to Ohio,” Schott said. “Then as they continue migrating, they might bring it down to those other southern states.”

Schott says the last big occurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ohio was in 2022.

The current suspected cases could be impacting up to 1,000 wild birds throughout the state, Schott says.

The reports of dead birds came from Warren, Montgomery, Auglaize, Erie, Huron, Logan, Mercer, Richland, Sandusky and Stark counties.

ODNR is working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and other agencies to monitor the virus.

Risk for humans low

Avian flu does not present an immediate public health concern, but ODNR advises taking precautions regardless.

Schott says if you see dead birds, especially a large number of them, avoid touching them. The virus can be transmitted through direct contact.

If you have to handle a bird, wear protective equipment like gloves.

“Don't pick it up directly. Use a grabber or shovel or something like that, and then double-bag the dead bird and dispose of it in the trash,” Schott said. “That way there's no other animals, there's no other birds, there's no other people coming in contact with that possibly infected bird.”

Any sightings and locations of dead birds should also be reported to ODNR.

How to report dead birds

Ohioans can report sick or dead birds by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or visiting wildohio.gov.

ODNR says people should report several bird species:

