The Buckeye Trail is up for National Scenic Trail status. Here's how you can participate

A study is underway to determine if Ohio's Buckeye Trail should be designated as a National Scenic Trail. Such a designation would put it on the same level as well-known and beloved trails like the Appalachian, Continental Divide, and Pacific Crest trails.

Millions of people hike parts of the Buckeye Trail each year, with some of the most popular sections winding along the Little Miami Scenic Trail, and through Hocking Hills and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The roughly 1,454-mile-long trail (the exact distance varies as portions of the trail are improved) circumnavigates the state of Ohio, making it arguably the longest loop trail in the country.

The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a feasibility study looking at nine criteria laid out in the National Trails System Act of 1968 to determine if the Buckeye Trail meets the standards of a National Scenic Trail. Once the study is complete, the NPS will submit its findings to the Secretary of the Interior, which then makes a recommendation to Congress.

"The Buckeye Trail Association is also providing them information about our history and our current status and our goals on how we align with the National Trail System Act of 1968 and the criteria of a National Scenic Trail, as far as the length of the trail [and the] experience," says Andrew Bashaw, executive director of the Buckeye Trail Association. "[Also,] what you get to see, the esthetics, the cultural and natural heritage along the trail, and the use of the trail: how many people are using it? Where are they from? What's their experience like? All of these kinds of things come into play for their consideration and their recommendation."

A public comment period is open now through Feb. 19. The National Park Service is also hosting five in-person public meetings and one virtual public meeting about the study.

"The National Park Service is interested in hearing how people in Ohio use the Buckeye Trail; how they recreate on it; any information on special places or amenities on or near the trail; and how they think the proposed designation of the Buckeye Trail as a National Scenic Trail would affect them and their community," says Bashaw. "[Plus] anything else that folks would like to share about the Buckeye Trail."

Bashaw says he's heard nothing but positive feedback so far on the idea of becoming a National Scenic Trail.

"It seems like the folks that love the Buckeye Trail are all in agreement that it deserves national recognition for what we have created here in Ohio. We've created the longest loop trail in the country. We've been working on it for 65 years. If we were designated as a National Scenic Trail, it would be the 12th and we would be the fifth longest, right after the Appalachian Trail and right before the Florida Trail."

Bashaw says the study is expected to be completed in 2026.

Just 11 trails carry the National Scenic Trail designation: Appalachian, Arizona, Continental Divide, Florida, Ice Age, Natchez Trace, New England, North Country, Pacific Crest, Pacific Northwest, and Potomac Heritage.

Beyond the prestige that comes with being a National Scenic Trail, the designation could bring a host of benefits, including a federal office to administer the trail, staff, and money for operations, trail projects, and additional volunteer programs.

"If we were to get the designation, it would increase the investment in the Buckeye Trail specifically," Bashaw adds. "We would be able to create more permanent corridors for the Buckeye Trail to be developed. We would have more resources for improving its maintenance and promotion, and we would be with our sister trails across the country as a destination for people to come visit and experience all that the Buckeye State has to offer."

Exactly how much support would depend — should the designation be approved — on whether the trail is granted "unit status." Bashaw tells WVXU that part is still uncertain. For example, the North Country National Scenic Trail — which shares about 900 miles of path with the Buckeye Trail — was only just granted "unit status" in 2023, though it had been a National Scenic Trail for many years.



Public meeting information

Jan. 13 — Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Hines Hill Conference Center

1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, OH 44264

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.



Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, OH 44264 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Jan. 14 — Napoleon, Ohio

Henry County Hospital Heller Community Room

1600 E Riverview, Napoleon, OH 43545

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 15 — Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, Ohio

Huffman Prairie Flying Field Interpretive Center

2380 Memorial Rd, Dayton, OH 45433

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio

Digital Futures Building, Level 1 Conference Room

3080 Exploration Avenue, Room 140, Cincinnati, OH 45206

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 17 — Athens, Ohio

Athens Community Center, Room B and C

701 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

3:00 - 6:00 p.m.



Athens Community Center, Room B and C 701 E State St, Athens, OH 45701 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Jan. 23 — Virtual Public Meeting. Link to join meeting available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/buckeyetrailfs - 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. EST

What is a National Scenic Trail?

Per the National Park Service:

"National Scenic Trails are designated routes that traverse some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the United States, providing unique opportunities for hiking, biking, and experiencing nature. These trails are recognized for their outstanding scenic, natural, and recreational values, often showcasing diverse ecosystems, picturesque vistas, and cultural heritage along their paths."