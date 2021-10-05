Your favorite hometown foods are falling victim to COVID. It's unclear when the shortages will let up

In a video sent to loyal LaRosa’s Pizzeria customers, CEO Mike LaRosa apologizes for the disruption in product and packaging he blames on “COVID and people issues impacting our suppliers.”

He thanks customers for “hanging with us” and promises, “we’ll do our best to resolve these matters moving forward.”

Capicola ham, chicken tenders and creamy garlic dressing are just some of the items LaRosa’s is having a tough time getting. The chain is also struggling to secure paper cups and pizza boxes with its logo.

Graeter’s Ice Cream is reportedly struggling to get something it desperately needs to ship its handcrafted ice cream nationwide - dry ice.

The company also worries that the lid adhesive attached to the rim of ice cream pints might soon be in short supply.

Izzy’s, known for its corned beef and reubens, is having difficulty finding freight lines to haul its protein. And CEO John Geisen tells WVXU there are other shortages the restaurant chain has had to deal with.

“It’s so unpredictable right now”

Skyline Chili says at least for now, it’s been able to find decent substitutes for most things. One exception is Chili Ranch Dressing, but it’s not a forever shortage says spokesperson Sarah Sicking. “It’s just a matter of getting the ingredients and finding a production line and getting it going. It’s just one we have to work through.”

Skyline has identified three to five things it absolutely needs, including chili, Sicking says. “It’s so unpredictable right now,” she says, pointing out there are wings places that can’t get wings.

