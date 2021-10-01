There's now A guidebook for better health at work

The Cincinnati Chapter of the environmentally conscious 2030 District has named employee health as a priority. With the help of community partners, it developed a guidebook for companies on how they can support their workers and create healthier workspaces.

There are seven key components in this Occupant Health Guide:

Air

Water

Nourishment

Mind

Light

Materials

Movement

During a virtual presentation Sept. 30, architect Amy Malmstrom spent time explaining why the mind is a part of this. “We’re thinking about mental health as truly a whole person’s wellbeing and how space can truly impact you and how we can adopt space so that you can have the best and most productive work environment.”

Haworth workplace design specialist John Scott was the featured speaker and pointed out just getting up and walking around can rejuvenate employees. Scott says whenever possible, let workers go outside and work. If it isn’t, he says bring the outside inside, suggesting plants and rooms with a view.

“Office workers we found to perform anywhere from 10-25% better on mental functions and recall when they had a view to the outside,” he says.

You can download a short and longer version of the guidebook on 2030’s website.

Director Elizabeth Rojas called it the organization’s “fourth pillar.” 2030 already has goals of reducing energy, water and transportation by 50% by the year 2030.

