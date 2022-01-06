6 new COVID testing sites will open in Cincinnati next week. Here's where you can find them

COVID-19 in Cincinnati is worse than at any previous time in the nearly two-year pandemic, prompting new local action. On Thursday, Mayor Aftab Pureval announced new testing sites will launch next week and he's reconvening an internal task force.

Pureval says the virus is putting an incredible strain on local health systems.

"Over the weekend, we shattered our record of new daily cases when nearly 1,000 new cases were reported on Saturday," Pureval said. "Unfortunately, today, we have broken that record again."

Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore says the six new testing sites were chosen to reach minority populations.

"Throughout this entire pandemic we've been looking at the data, we've been seeing where the low numbers are, the high social vulnerability index," Moore said. "To see where people are to see where people weren't getting vaccinated, and really looking at where the cases were falling."

The sites include:

African American Chamber of Commerce

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 10-31

2303 Gilbert Ave. #100, 45206

Corinthian Baptist Church

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 10-31

1920 Tennessee Ave., 45237

New Prospect Baptist Church

Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 11-February 1

1580 Summit Rd., 45237

Truth & Destiny Church

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 13-February 3

2645 W North Bend Rd., 45239

Su Casa Hispanic Ministry/Santa Maria

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 13-February 3

7162 Reading Rd., Suite 610, 45237

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 14-February 4

3458 Reading Rd., 45229

Each site will operate one to two days a week for at least eight weeks.

Moore says they plan to expand testing to more sites.

"All of our partners will be reporting to us what activities that they're seeing and we'll scale it up until we plateau," Moore said.

Those seeking tests at these sites will not have to show proof of city residency. The Ohio Department of Health will operate the test clinics and provide all funding, staff and laboratory needs.

Mayor Pureval's reconvened task force has 14 members.

"The task force will meet on a daily basis to discuss response case numbers, how COVID is impacting the city workforce, and what actions need to be taken," he says.

The group includes:



Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long

Assistant City Manager John Juech

Assistant City Manager William Weber

Cincinnati Board of Health Director Dr. Edward Herzig

Health Commissioner Melba Moore

Asst. Health Commissioner Domonic Hopson

Asst. Health Commissioner Maryse Amin

Interim Nursing Director Jill Byrd

Cincinnati Recreation Commission Asst. Director Lathel Bryant

Cincinnati Fire Department's Asst. Chief Sherman Smith

Cincinnati Risk Manager Deb Allison

Cincinnati Police Department's Lt. Col Theetage

Cincinnati Health Department Command Call Center's Sonya Williams

Cincinnati Health Department Epidemiologist Meriel Vigran

City Manager Paula Boggs Muething implemented a mandate for city workers last fall, requiring full COVID vaccination or regular testing. The initial plan called for weekly testing, but supply shortages forced a switch to biweekly testing.

Boggs Muething says to date, 70% of the city's 6,000 employees are vaccinated.

"We are encouraging eligible city employees to get booster shots, which the CDC believes is very effective against the omicron variant," she said.

So far, just 10 cases of the omicron variant are confirmed in Cincinnati, but Moore says she's confident there are more. The dominant strain in this area is still delta.

Pureval says he's confident the current policy for city employees is working, and he's not considering a stricter mandate at this time.

See below for a full COVID-19 report from the Cincinnati Health Department: