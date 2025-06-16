Suspect faces 14 charges in Over-the-Rhine fatal stabbing

The man accused in a fatal Over-the-Rhine burglary has been indicted on murder charges. Mordecia Black faces three counts of aggravated murder, five murder charges, three counts of felonious assault, along with aggravated burglary, burglary, and trespassing charges.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich says early in the morning of June 4, Black broke into a home on McMicken Avenue, and fatally stabbed 46-year-old Patrick Heringer.

Pillich says Black had served eight years in prison for previous offenses, but was paroled, and violated the terms of early release by cutting off his ankle monitor.

She says he “coldly, and ruthlessly, murdered Patrick Heringer in Patrick’s own home as Patrick tried to protect his wife, Sarah. Black should never see another day of freedom.”

Sarah Heringer released a statement on social media accusing the city and the Cincinnati Police Department of negligence: “This wasn’t just preventable. It was allowed.”

She accuses the local criminal justice system of knowing Black was dangerous, and unmonitored, but not acting. She threatened to file suit if her questions about public safety were unanswered by June 14. As of Monday morning, June 16, the Hamilton County Clerk of Court had no online record of a suit.

Cincinnati's police chief defended the department and promised action. In a video statement, released June 10, Chief Teresa Theetge says the suspect was arrested within 48 hours of the attack.

“The fact that he was able to commit this crime is deeply troubling,” she said. “Although he served more than nine years in prison, his actions clearly show he was not prepared to re-enter society.”

Theetge says law enforcement is only one part of the solution. She says the judicial system also bears responsibility. “When our officers act so diligently to apprehend dangerous offenders, we must be able to trust that the criminal justice and judicial systems will take the necessary steps to ensure continued oversight of individuals who pose an ongoing threat to public safety.”

Prosecutor Pillich said she met with Sarah Heringer last week. “Sarah is courageous to speak out. I promise to work with her to help resolve the obvious holes in our system — specifically in detection and apprehension of the violent criminals walking among us.”

Black is scheduled to appear in court before Judge Robert Winkler Wednesday morning. He’s being held on a $2,250,000 bond.

