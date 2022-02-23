© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Detecting lung cancer early is difficult. A device smaller than a AA battery may change that

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published February 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
sensi photo.PNG
Lightpoint Medical
/
Courtesy
Taken from a Lightpoint Medical video of the SENSI® being used in the lung.

Early detection of lung cancer is difficult because lesions are small and can hide in thoracic and pelvic cavities.

But the maker of a new miniaturized gamma probe called SENSI® did find tiny lung lesions during a surgical procedure in Cincinnati. The device, smaller than a AA battery, fits on the da Vinci Xi robotic arm.

Lightpoint Medical says robotic thoracic surgery specialist Dr. Doug Adams performed this first-in-the-world lung procedure with SENSI® at Bethesda North Hospital.

“Being able to perform the procedure with minimal impact on the patient is a high surgical priority,” says Dr. Adams.

SENSI® detects gamma emissions intra-operatively from radiopharmaceuticals.

Lightpoint Medical CEO Graeme Smith says, “Dr. Adams’ use in the U.S. and in the lung are both firsts for SENSI®.

SENSI® is already in use worldwide for prostate, cervical and colorectal cancer surgery.

TriHealth has a history of robotic surgery, as reported by WVXU in 2017.

Tags

Health roboticslung cancerLatest Newsnewsletter
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson