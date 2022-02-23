Detecting lung cancer early is difficult. A device smaller than a AA battery may change that

Early detection of lung cancer is difficult because lesions are small and can hide in thoracic and pelvic cavities.

But the maker of a new miniaturized gamma probe called SENSI® did find tiny lung lesions during a surgical procedure in Cincinnati. The device, smaller than a AA battery, fits on the da Vinci Xi robotic arm.

Lightpoint Medical says robotic thoracic surgery specialist Dr. Doug Adams performed this first-in-the-world lung procedure with SENSI® at Bethesda North Hospital.

“Being able to perform the procedure with minimal impact on the patient is a high surgical priority,” says Dr. Adams.

SENSI® detects gamma emissions intra-operatively from radiopharmaceuticals.

Lightpoint Medical CEO Graeme Smith says, “Dr. Adams’ use in the U.S. and in the lung are both firsts for SENSI®.

SENSI® is already in use worldwide for prostate, cervical and colorectal cancer surgery.

TriHealth has a history of robotic surgery, as reported by WVXU in 2017.

