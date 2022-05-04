© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health

'We won't go back:' Cincinnatians protest possible reversal of Roe v. Wade

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published May 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT
Two protestors wearing black hold a large sign that says "The people demand: legalize abortion once and for all! Nothing less! Party for socialism and liberation PSL
1 of 5  — IMG_7893.JPG
Several local groups organized the protest in Cincinnati Wednesday night.
Becca Costello
A young person with short brown hair holds a hand-written protest sign that says "keep the government off my body"
2 of 5  — Abortion protest sign
Clarke Schmidt says it's empowering to protest with so many other people concerned about abortion access.
Becca Costello
A protester with long dark hair and a blue face mask holds a neon yellow sign that says "My body my choice" and "abort the patriarchy" and "protect Roe v. Wade"
3 of 5  — abortion protest sign
Autumn Ashford says hearing about the leaked draft opinion was heart-wrenching.
Becca Costello
A protestor with short blonde hair and a black shirt holds a sign that says "Pass the ERA and codify Roe v. Wade NOW"
4 of 5  — ABORTION protest sign
Molly Scruta has a specific request for federal lawmakers: pass the Equal Rights Amendment and codify Roe v. Wade with legislation.
Becca Costello
A person in a red shirt stands at a microphone stand speaking to over a hundred protesters hold signs in support of abortion access
5 of 5  — Cincinnati abortion protest may 2022
Over a hundred people rallied for the protest in support of abortion access in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Becca Costello

Over a hundred people rallied at the Hamilton County Courthouse Wednesday night to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft opinion indicates the Supreme Court will likely reverse the decades-old ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Demonstrators like Clarke Schmidt say they're scared about the future.

"I feel very angry and helpless," Schmidt said. "And I feel like the protesting is like using my rights to make it known what I stand for and like, that's the most like empowering thing I think I can do right now."

Autumn Ashford says hearing about the draft opinion was heart-wrenching.

"We're not allowed to choose what we do with our bodies? That's a ridiculous thought to me," Ashford said. "I've known people who have had abortions, and they've had very, very good reasons."

Many states have enacted "trigger laws" designed to immediately ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed, including Kentucky. Two such bills are under consideration at the Ohio legislature and have enough support from state lawmakers to pass.

Molly Scruta says lawmakers need to take action to protect abortion access outside of the Supreme Court.

"My central hope is that they would pass the equal rights amendment at the federal level and codify Roe v Wade federally as well," Scruta said.

A recent poll finds 63% of Americans support Roe v. Wade; a poll from 2019 finds 61% of Ohio voters support it.

A final decision is expected before the Supreme Court takes a summer recess at the end of June.

Becca Costello
