Juneteenth Special Programming
This year, Cincinnati Public Radio and our friends at Urbanist Media's Urban Roots podcast joined together to celebrate Juneteenth with a local touch.
Juneteenth Cincinnati Shorts are weekly, 90 second tributes to people and places important in our region’s freedom history.
Find each episode below, or, tune in to 91.7 WVXU on Thursdays at 5:49 and 7:50 a.m. during Morning Edition and again at 4:50 p.m. during All Things Considered.
Additionally, episodes will air on sister station 90.9 WGUC each Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
For the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19, WVXU will present a one-hour special from Urbanist Media called Juneteenth Cincinnati: Urban Roots airing at noon and 8 p.m.
Aired: June 1, 2023.
Aired June 8, 2023
Aired June 15, 2023
A One-Hour Special Which Premiered on June 19, 2023
Aired June 22, 2023
Aired June 29, 2023
About the Urban Roots Production Team:
Deqah is a Cincinnati-based Somali-American architectural historian. She started Urban Roots in order to increase awareness around how history is preserved (and not).
Vanessa Maria Quirk (Co-Host)
Vanessa is a New-York-based journalist and the co-host of City of the Future and Uncertain Things. She brings serious storytelling skills (and A-game alliteration) to the pod.
Connor Lynch (Editor)
Connor is a podcaster and documentary filmmaker. He takes the Urban Roots scripts and turns them into cinematic, sound-rich audio stories.