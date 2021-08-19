Black Family Reunion Returns To Sawyer Point With 'Steadfast And Strong' Theme

The 33rd annual Black Family Reunion returns this weekend after celebrating mostly virtually in 2020.

"We set out every year to encourage people to come together and encourage people to continue to love on their family members, help strengthen one another," Executive Director Tracey Artis explains.

This year's theme is "Steadfast and Strong."

"When you come out of the weekend, you should feel uplifted, encouraged, educated," Artis says. "You should have tools to move forward in life. There are non-profits in the park, retailers, colleges... there's a whole health pavilion in the park."

Organizers are also encouraging social distancing and mask wearing, and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available.

The events begin Friday with a breakfast and keynote address on Fountain Square. Activities for all ages from kids to teens and seniors will be offered at pavilions spread across Sawyer Point. Saturday features an urban concert series from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday will be a gospel concert series, also from noon to 8 p.m.

The annual parade returns this year, stepping off at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Avondale Town Center.

Event Schedule

Friday, August 20, 2021

BFR Kickoff Event

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Fountain Square

Keynote speaker Eddie Koen, president & CEO of Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio, local entertainment and the Family of the Year presentation to Steven and Janell Easley

All Professions Diversity & Inclusion Virtual Career Fair

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45246

Job seekers should register to attend at www.myblackfamilyreunion.org/job_fair.html

Speaker Series featuring Rev. Otis Moss III, Pastor of Trinity Christian Church, Chicago

7:00 p.m.; Corinthian Baptist Church, 1920 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45237

Hear an engaging and inspirational talk during the first day of the Black Family Reunion

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Black Family Reunion Parade

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Avondale Town Center

The parade will be led by Grand Marshalls Annie and Lanis Timmons

Black Family Reunion Celebration

Noon to 8:00 p.m.; Sawyer Point

Food, entertainment, health screenings, vendors, retailers, free COVID vaccinations and giveaways. Legendary R&B artists Sunshine Anderson and Dru Hill are scheduled to perform

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Black Family Reunion Celebration