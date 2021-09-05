Wreaths Across America Encourages People To Wave Flags Tuesday In 9/11 Remembrance

A national non-profit that honors veterans is encouraging people to join in waving flags Tuesday morning (Sept. 7) in remembrance of the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The event is an outgrowth of the Freeport Flag Ladies, who have waved the American flag every Tuesday since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Wreaths Across America took up the mantle when the original women retired two years ago.

Executive Director Karen Worcester says it's important to remember how the country felt on September 12, 2001, "when all of the left and right stuff (was) gone. We (need) to come together ... If we can agree on one thing as a country it's that but for the sacrifice of those men and women who served and their families, we wouldn't be even able to argue about our differences."

Worcester sees the event as even more vital now as the situation surrounding the U.S. departure from Afghanistan unfolds.

"We're asking people to join us from all over the country to remember, honor and teach as this day of remembrance is coming on to us," she adds.

Wreaths Across America will livestream the flag waving event from Maine so people can follow along from home.

Wreaths Across America is a 501-(c)(3) that places holiday wreaths on veterans graves each year at Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries across the country.

Schedule Of Events

The flag-waving event will begin at 8:45 a.m. EDT and conclude at 10:05 a.m. EDT. In addition to the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and sharing of stories, the event will include four moments of silence, as listed below.