Local News

Cincinnati wants public input on how to better community engagement

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published November 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
Cincinnati Council public comment instructions
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
A sign with instructions on how to give public comment in Council Chambers at Cincinnati City Hall.

The first of three public meetings about a new community engagement plan for Cincinnati government is Tuesday night in Bond Hill.

City Council passed an ordinance in September asking the city manager to develop the new policy. It was based on a motion passed six years ago that was never implemented. The ordinance requires the city manager to provide regular progress updates on the development and implementation of the plan, including an annual report.

The public meetings are for residents to help city officials brainstorm ways to improve or create new methods of engagement.

You can also take an online survey, which will close Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Public meetings

Tuesday, November 9, 6:30-8 p.m.
Bond Hill Recreation Center (1501 Elizabeth Place)

Wednesday, November 17, 7-8:30 p.m.
Westwood Town Hall (3017 Harrison Ave)

Monday, November 22, 7-8:30 p.m.
Virtual: registration required (see form online)

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
