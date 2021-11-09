Cincinnati wants public input on how to better community engagement

The first of three public meetings about a new community engagement plan for Cincinnati government is Tuesday night in Bond Hill.

City Council passed an ordinance in September asking the city manager to develop the new policy. It was based on a motion passed six years ago that was never implemented. The ordinance requires the city manager to provide regular progress updates on the development and implementation of the plan, including an annual report.

The public meetings are for residents to help city officials brainstorm ways to improve or create new methods of engagement.

You can also take an online survey, which will close Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.



Public meetings

Tuesday, November 9, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bond Hill Recreation Center (1501 Elizabeth Place)

Wednesday, November 17, 7-8:30 p.m.

Westwood Town Hall (3017 Harrison Ave)

Monday, November 22, 7-8:30 p.m.

Virtual: registration required (see form online)