Extraordinary court-martial of former Wright-Patt commander starts Monday

The court-martial of the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is set to begin Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Maj. Gen. William Cooley was removed from command Jan. 15, 2020, following allegations of sexual assault.

This is the first-ever Air Force general officer to face a court-martial, according to Col. Don Christensen, USAF (ret.) of the non-profit Protect Our Defenders.

Jury selection in the military trial - a general court-martial - is set to begin Jan. 10. At least eight jurors will be selected from a pool of military personal of higher ranking. In this case, that means all potential jurors would have to be three- or four-star generals or two-star generals who have served longer.

Similar to a bench trial in civilian courts, Cooley could ask for a military judge alone to hear the case.

As WVXU previously reported, Cooley is charged with abusive sexual contact under Article 120 of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.

Cooley allegedly kissed and touched a female victim during an off-duty incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 12, 2018. He has denied the accusations.

Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, reviewed the evidence and preferred the aforementioned charge with sexual assault specifications. That lead to a hearing similar to a civilian grand jury. A military judge determined the case should go before a general court-martial.

