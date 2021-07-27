-
According to researchers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, a handheld device approved to treat migraines appears to also boost alertness for the sleep…
-
The Jetson's flying car is closer to reality now that the Air Force is partnering with pioneers in the flying car field. Researchers will test and…
-
Politicians and police are continuing to crack down on intellectual property theft in what is costing the U.S. as much as $600 billion a year. But what if…
-
Ohio’s congressional delegation is concerned that money designated for military projects here could be diverted to the border wall if President Donald...
-
Officials at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are investigating what led to Thursday’s false report of an active shooter situation on the base. The...
-
Editor's note, updated April 18, 3:00 p.m.: The RV containing the Ground-Based Detect and Avoid system is now at the airport. The Air Force expects FAA…
-
Hidden underneath their jerseys during the Ohio State-Michigan football game, a microchip tracked the Buckeyes' speed, distance and direction in real…
-
Using the processing power of a $35 tiny computer, a University of Cincinnati doctoral graduate's artificial intelligence (AI) program has beaten the Air…
-
Finalized on November 21, 1995 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The war, which had…
-
Flexible doesn't have to mean flimsy. Think of a tree bending in a wind gust or a bird flying into a headwind. Soon Air Force planes will be outfitted…