Another Wright-Patt leader is relieved of duty for misconduct

Another high-ranking leader at Wright Patterson Air Force Base has been relieved of his position.

Brig. Gen. Erik Quigley was fired from his position as program executive officer of bombers and director of the Bombers Directorate. It's part of Air Force Materiel Command, housed at Wright-Patt, near Dayton.

The Air Force says the one-star general had an inappropriate personal relationship. No charges have been filed and no other details about the allegations were made available.

RELATED: Former Wright-Patt commander to face General Court-Martial

Others' recent misconduct

As WVXU reported in December, the Air Force announced former Wright-Patt commander, Col. Christopher Meeker, will face a general court-martial this June. He commanded the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until he was relieved of duty on Dec. 29, 2023.

Meeker's charged with three violations of the Articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Those charges include having an extramarital, sexual affair with an enlisted staff sergeant; and willfully disobeying a command from his senior officer not to have contact with that person.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 9, 2025, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

RELATED: Wright-Patt's airspace briefly shut down because of drone activity

Prior to that, former Major Gen. William Cooley was convicted during a general court-martial for abusive sexual contact against his brother's wife. At the time he was head of the Air Force Research Laboratory housed at Wright-Patt. He was stripped of his two stars and retired as a colonel.

Cooley was the first Air Force general to have his case adjudicated by a court-martial.

At more than 30,000 employees, Wright-Patt is the largest single-site employer in Ohio. The 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patt is one of the Air Force's largest air base wings with more than 5,000 officers and enlisted Airmen, Air Force civilians and contractor employees.