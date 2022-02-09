Butler County Auditor indicted on corruption charges

A grand jury has indicted Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds on five counts following a public corruption investigation.

The charges stem from the sale of a property his father owned in West Chester.

The five counts alleged in the indictment include:



One count of bribery, a third-degree felony

Two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, both fourth-degree felonies

One count of unlawful use of authority, a first-degree misdemeanor

One count of conflict of interest, a first-degree misdemeanor

Court documents argue Reynolds used his position as county auditor to influence the sale of his father's property for his own gain.

The Journal-News obtained emails wherein Reynolds asks Butler County commissioners to make road improvements near the parcel of land to the tune of $1.1 million in tax increment financing, or TIF funds.

The improvements were needed in order for a proposed senior living community to be built on the land in question, owned by Reynolds' father.

The Butler County Sheriff began investigating the sale last summer. Richard K. Jones is holding a news conference Wednesday. This story will be updated.

Calls and emails to Reynolds have not been returned.

An arraignment is currently set for Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.