The people and neighborhoods of our region have fascinating stories to tell, and WVXU is committed to telling them. Round the Corner is our community storytelling initiative, shining a light on the people, businesses, history, and events that make Greater Cincinnati such a fascinating place to live, work, and raise a family.Stories will air on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB, and stream on wvxu.org, the WVXU mobile app, and on your smart speaker.

Lindenwald is a reflection of 'trends happening in the larger scope of American life'

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:19 AM EDT
Man wearing "Hamilton" t-shirt smiles for the camera while standing in front of shelves of books.
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
Educator Duane Moore grew up in Hamilton and spent countless hours in the library at Miami University's Hamilton campus in Lindenwald. He's currently pursuing a doctoral degree on main campus, but still feels most at home in the stacks in Lindenwald.

WVXU is spending time in the Hamilton neighborhood of Lindenwald as part of our community storytelling initiative, Round the Corner. We've heard about the community's roots and how it's looking to re-establish its business district. This week, WVXU's Tana Weingartner explores the community's changing demographics.

Folks in Lindenwald will tell you it's a great neighborhood. They'll also admit there are issues with car break-ins and littering, and that the community has largely been populated by white people since its inception.

Like the rest of the city of Hamilton, Lindenwald is slowly growing more diverse.

Duane Moore is a self-professed "lifelong Hamiltonian." He spent 20 years teaching social studies and African American history at Hamilton High School before becoming an instructional coach at Butler Tech.

He's lived in Lindenwald for 15 years.

"Just as we see the browning of America as a larger social trend over the last 15 to 20 years, I've also observed the browning of Lindenwald; because Lindenwald has always reflected other trends that are happening in the larger scope of American life," he explains.

If you're from Southwest Ohio, you've almost certainly heard of Hamilton's Appalachian roots as people moved there looking for work. Moore points out there was a similar migration route with African Americans coming to Hamilton from the deep South, places like Alabama and Georgia.

They, however, were cut out of Lindenwald by the discriminatory practice known as redlining. In the 1930s, the federal government graded neighborhoods into zones. White neighborhoods were rated better, while Black neighborhoods were considered undesirable.

The practice kept Black folks from getting good mortgages and other services, blocking upward mobility. It's taken decades to begin to undo the damage.

"I want to be clear in saying that Lindenwald, like all of Hamilton, is moving in the best direction that I've seen in my adult life," Moore says.

a pick-up truck parked on the street in front of a bank-turned Dominican restaurant. It's attached to a combination pawn shop/gun store.
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
A Dominican restaurant moved into the former site of the Lindenwald Station restaurant, just down the street from a Spanish-language church.

The neighborhood is diversifying in general. Along with more African American residents, immigrants from Latin and South America are buying homes there. When the owners of a Dominican restaurant in Middletown were looking to expand, they picked Lindenwald.

Driving through the community, you'll see flags from countries like Guatemala and Germany, as well as Black Lives Matter signs; Military flags, Pride flags, Trump flags and Biden signs.

House with a flag of Guatemala and USA flag.
1 of 3  — Lindenwald (85)B.jpg
Flags and yard signs across Lindenwald exemplify the neighborhood's diversity.
Tana Weingartner
House with USA, Marine Corps, and Pride Progress flags.
2 of 3  — Lindenwald (42)B.jpg
Flags and yard signs across Lindenwald exemplify the neighborhood's diversity.
Tana Weingartner
House with various Pride flags and an "All Black Lives Matter" Pride/BLM flag.
3 of 3  — Lindenwald (43)B.jpg
Flags and yard signs across Lindenwald exemplify the neighborhood's diversity.
Tana Weingartner

According to Moore, "What you see over the last three decades is such a reflection of who's been able to get jobs, how and where, and where has housing been more stable."

People who moved to Lindenwald in the '40s, '50s and '60s came to stay. While parts of the neighborhood are becoming more transient, there are still lots of well-seasoned folks who've been there for decades. They raised their families there, they retired and stayed in their forever homes. Now their grandchildren are either there, too, or come back to visit.

Frank Downie is chair of the local community council, nicknamed Protocol.

"I've always heard that our strength is in what makes us different. If you can build strength out of diversity, you've really got something on your hands. Just learn a little bit more about people's customs, their eating habits, where they're from, why they do what they do, and then everybody, I think, just gets along better," he says.

postal worker carrying mail on a sidewalk with a home in the background
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
A letter carrier smiles for the camera while making his rounds in Lindenwald.

Moore agrees and says the community does feel welcoming to newer Black and LatinX residents. He says the best way to make good neighbors is by being out and about, doing things like yard work while kids play.

"It was a kind of warm late spring, early summer day, and I remember thinking to myself, 'Look at all of these various light-skinned little brown boys and girls running around who are clearly biracial, multiracial children.' There's nothing that changes one's mind like a grandbaby."

As a teacher in the community, he heard the stories from his students first hand. They told him, "I was the thing that changed my grandparents' heart from what they once thought or considered to be true."

