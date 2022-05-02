© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Wednesday offers a sneak peek inside these College Hill buildings under redevelopment

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published May 2, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT
Seth in the park.jpg
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
CHURC Executive Director Seth Walsh stands in Patrick Wolterman Memorial Park where entertainment for the kids and music will take place during the tours Wed 6-9pm.

There’s a new twist this year to College Hill’s annual meeting. Executive Director of the College Hill Urban Redevelopment Corporation (CHURC) Seth Walsh decided to offer behind-the-scenes tours of buildings in various stages of redevelopment. It’s called “The Avenue Experience.” The Wednesday event from 6-9 p.m. is at the Patrick Wolterman Memorial Park on Hamilton Avenue.

He wants people to see how far the Cincinnati neighborhood has come. “Our entire work is encompassed in a six-block business district," he says. "In the last six years we’ve led over $83 million in redevelopment efforts here, including the corners of Hamilton and North Bend that are finally coming back to life.”

Walsh says CHURC is putting the pieces together one step at a time. Within a year, 18 new businesses will be located in College Hill. Here are some of them:

Brink Brewing
Tortilleria Garcia
Kiki
MashRoots
Manga Manga

Soon, Sleepy Bee Café will be opening and so will an ice cream and bar place. One-hundred apartments are also set to open. Then there are other businesses Walsh can’t name.

IMG_2898.JPG
CHURC
/
The RuthEllen has a rich history and is one of the buildings being redeveloped.

Wednesday tours include:

HaNoBe at Linden Square (6201 Hamilton Ave), the $9.5 million KeyMark development project, which includes four buildings:

  • RuthEllen: 5906 Hamilton Avenue
  • The Nameless White Building (Future Home of Big Chill): 5910 Hamilton Avenue
  • The Furniture Store (Future Home of Sleepy Bee Cafe): 5920 Hamilton Avenue
  • Mergard Lanes: 6060 Hamilton Avenue 

The Hollywood Theatre: 5916 Hamilton AvenueOurShop: 5852 and 5846 Hamilton Ave
Hollywood Apartments: 5818 Hamilton Ave.
Marquet (top floor): 5854 Hamilton Ave.
College Hill CURC’s Office: 6107 Hamilton Ave
The Dixon Building: 6128 Hamilton Ave

“We are right at the cusp of something really cool happening in College Hill,” says Walsh. “If you saw it five years ago compared to today you’d be like wow — it’s night and day different.”

Tags

Local News newsletterLatest NewsCollege Hill
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson