In 1853, 28 people made their escape along the Underground Railroad, making their way from Boone County, Kentucky, through College Hill and neighboring…
Construction is starting on a $31 million mixed-use development in College Hill at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and North Bend Road. The College Hill…
Cincinnati City Council likely won't decide until early next year where the police department's new District 5 headquarters will be built. There are two…
College Hill, settled in 1813, has had its ups and downs, like many of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods. In recent years though, the neighborhood has made a…
Operators of Christian WAKW-FM are selling 12 acres by its College Hill tower, studios, school and church for 2016 Citirama – but the money won’t go to…
Lee Hay spoke with Diana Porter who is the organizer of a bicentennial celebration of College Hill on Saturday, September 21st from 11am-4pm. The…
March 8-9 brings the annual Performance and Time Arts production of the Contemporary Dance Theater to the College Hill Town Hall. This performance art…