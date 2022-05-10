© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Police Memorial Week begins with a salute to officers and their family members

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
1Police_memorial_51022.jpg
1 of 5  — 1Police_memorial_51022.jpg
The annual procession starts at Fountain Square and ends at the police memorial across the street from District 1.
Bill Rinehart
2Police_memorial_51022.jpg
2 of 5  — 2Police_memorial_51022.jpg
A woman wears a shirt honoring Dale Woods, a Colerain Police officer who was hit by a truck while on duty in January 2019, and died days later.
Bill Rinehart
3Police_memorial_51022.jpg
3 of 5  — 3Police_memorial_51022.jpg
A child in a motorized toy police cruiser leads the way up Central Parkway.
Bill Rinehart
4Police_memorial_51022.jpg
4 of 5  — 4Police_memorial_51022.jpg
Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge addresses officers at Fountain Square.
Bill Rinehart
5Police_memorial_51022.jpg
5 of 5  — 5Police_memorial_51022.jpg
Motorcycle officers from several department precede the rest of the procession on Vine Street.
Bill Rinehart

Local law enforcement officers and their families are observing Police Memorial Week. Tuesday's observance started at Fountain Square, and keynote speaker Christopher Smitherman pointed out there was a mass shooting there in 2018. A gunman shot five people, killing three of them before police shot and killed him.

"If it were not for the heroic response of those officers and firefighters, more citizens would have lost their lives that day," Smitherman says. "We remain thankful for the county coordination of law enforcement that had each officer's back to make sure more citizens did not lose their lives, and those who were hurt were taken to safety."

The former vice mayor thanked officers for their courage, saying they run toward the gunfire as everyone else runs away.

Cincinnati's Interim Police Chief, Teresa Theetge, also thanked family members of officers. "As hard as it is to watch a loved one go to work each day with the fear of the unknown, your continued support and love for your husbands, wives, sisters, brothers and friends mean the world to them."

Mayor Aftab Pureval says Cincinnatians appreciate what officers do. "They don't get to take days off. They don't get to call in on snow days because our city still needs them. Rain or shine, sleet or snow, pandemic or not, the residents of Hamilton County and the city of Cincinnati depend on them and every single day they rise to the occasion."

Pureval says policing is a sacred, honorable calling.

Bill Rinehart
