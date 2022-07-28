© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Middletown is the latest Tri-State community to add license plate reading technology

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner,
Ann Thompson
Published July 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Flock1607.jpg
Flock Safety
/
The cameras are powered by solar and are connected to an FBI database.

Middletown is the latest local community to adopt license plate reading technology. Police this week said the department will install 26 Flock Camera license plate readers throughout the city in August.

The agency says the cameras will help with finding stolen vehicles, missing persons, Amber Alerts, and other vehicle-related crimes.

The motion-activated cameras capture a clear picture of license plates that pass by them, as well as the back of the vehicle, showing color, make and type.

A handful of communities in the Cin-Day corridor also use the Flock Safety cameras.

“The ability to network with other cities and agencies with crucial information, such as Amber Alerts, stolen vehicles, and felony suspect searches, is a game changer for our city. The fact that we can get immediate alerts if those suspects end up in Middletown changes how we do business and solidifies partnerships with surrounding communities,” writes Middletown Police Chief David Birk in a statement.

As WVXU previously reported, Flock Spokesperson Holly Beilin says there are privacy protections in place and the cameras are not looking for speeders. “No speed, no facial recognition," she says. "You can’t search by people. You can only search in the system by the vehicle characteristics.”

The pictures are stored for 30 days.

Beilin says having the license plate numbers is valuable to detectives trying to solve crimes in certain areas. The camera is also linked to an FBI database, as Mt. Healthy Sgt. Alan Fath explained to WVXU when his department added the cameras in April.

Tags

Local News Latest Newsnewsletter
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
See stories by Tana Weingartner
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson