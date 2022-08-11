Two men indicted in last weekend's mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine

Two men have been indicted in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine last weekend that left nine people injured, including one of the alleged shooters.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the charges Thursday.

"There's a small group of violent criminals that feel empowered to behave like this," Deters said. "How could you do this in front of a police car? And two uniformed officers standing right there?"

Video footage shows a man in an argument for a few moments before firing multiple shots in the direction of a large crowd. Deters identifies him as 29-year-old Diablo McCoats, who is indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault (two for each of the eight people hit) and one count of illegally possessing a weapon.

A Cincinnati Police Officer fired at McCoats, hitting him in the leg as he fled on foot.

A few seconds later, a man on the other side of the street fired at least seven shots. He then leaves the area on foot, putting the gun in his waistband. Police identified him as 35-year-old Jarvis Barnes, the other person indicted. He faces seven counts of felonious assault and one count of illegally possessing a weapon.

Barnes may have been firing at a third, unidentified shooter. At least one shot can be heard on the video before the man identified as Barnes begins shooting. Authorities say a third shooter is likely, but declined to answer any further questions on that.

Asked whether Barnes could have been trying to stop an active shooter and fired in self defense, Deters said he doesn't think so.

"This is some kind of petty turf thing that they had a beef about. And they put innocent people's lives in jeopardy by doing this."

When pressed on the question, Deters clarified: "I don't know if they knew each other. They just knew there was two different groups there, one from the West Side and one from Downtown."

The men will be arraigned next week. Deters says if convicted, McCoats faces up to 91 years in prison and Barnes faces up to 80 years.

"If you want to carry a gun in Cincinnati [and] commit crimes, be prepared to go to jail for the rest of your life because that's what's going to happen," Deters said. "We will do everything in our power to get you off the streets forever."

Deters says neither man will be offered a plea deal; he instituted a policy last year to offer no plea deals on cases involving gun crimes.

McCoats has been convicted of 37 misdemeanor offenses and seven felony offenses, according to Deters. Barnes has 14 misdemeanor convictions and eight felony.

Reporter's note: more information is expected at a press conference with Cincinnati Police and Mayor Aftab Pureval, scheduled for Aug. 11 at 4:15 p.m. This post will be updated.