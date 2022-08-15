© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

The population and buying power of Greater Cincinnati Hispanics is increasing, new report says

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published August 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati January 2020
An event hosted by the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati in January 2020.

The latest study from the UC Economics Center, on behalf of the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, finds from 2010 to 2020, population growth, household income, buying power and jobs all increased for Hispanics in the region. Meanwhile, unemployment among Hispanics in Greater Cincinnati decreased.

According to the report, the Hispanic population in Greater Cincinnati increased by nearly 50%; average household income went up $7,000; the number of jobs rose by 14,000; and buying power increased from $678 million to $1.2 billion.

This video sums up the report:

Work That Matters

The report is good news to Hispanic Chamber President Alfonso Cornejo. “A lot of people do not appreciate the high value that we are bringing to the state, but we are optimistic about the future," he says.

Cornejo has some ideas on how to increase the Hispanic population in this region even more. He suggests piggybacking on the Intel plant in Columbus by attracting a Hispanic-owned computer chip plant to Cincinnati. He says a large construction company in Cincinnati would also help.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
