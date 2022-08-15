The population and buying power of Greater Cincinnati Hispanics is increasing, new report says

The latest study from the UC Economics Center, on behalf of the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, finds from 2010 to 2020, population growth, household income, buying power and jobs all increased for Hispanics in the region. Meanwhile, unemployment among Hispanics in Greater Cincinnati decreased.

According to the report, the Hispanic population in Greater Cincinnati increased by nearly 50%; average household income went up $7,000; the number of jobs rose by 14,000; and buying power increased from $678 million to $1.2 billion.

This video sums up the report:

The report is good news to Hispanic Chamber President Alfonso Cornejo. “A lot of people do not appreciate the high value that we are bringing to the state, but we are optimistic about the future," he says.

Cornejo has some ideas on how to increase the Hispanic population in this region even more. He suggests piggybacking on the Intel plant in Columbus by attracting a Hispanic-owned computer chip plant to Cincinnati. He says a large construction company in Cincinnati would also help.

