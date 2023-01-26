© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Cincinnati's streetcar had its best year yet in 2022

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published January 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
streetcar.jpg
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Cincinnati's streetcar system had a banner year in 2022, surpassing previous records for ridership by a large margin.

According to data released by the city Thursday, 846,622 people rode the 3.6-mile rail loop through Downtown and Over-the-Rhine last year. That's a big increase over the system's previous peak the first full year it was open in 2017. That year, 571,601 passengers used the streetcar.

Streetcar Services Director Lori Burchett credits a number of factors with the increase. She says improved reliability and efficiency came after the streetcar got signal priority Downtown and the city stepped up enforcement against drivers stopping on the streetcar tracks. The streetcar system has also started running most of the hours it ran before the pandemic started. Large events like BLINK in October — a month when more than 100,000 people rode the rail transit system last year — also played a big role.

"We see a lot of weekend ridership, when people are taking it to different events like the Reds or the Bengals," Burchett says.

Ridership was higher over the previous year every month last year except for June, when the partial collapse of a building on Main Street blocked the streetcar tracks. You can see the monthly record ridership numbers below and more streetcar stats at the city's website here.

The city counts riders with infrared sensors mounted above every door on the five streetcars in the system. The city also spot checks the numbers the sensors generate with occasional manual passenger counts.


New Record

Passenger Count

Previous Record

Passenger Count

December 2022

69,303

December 2021

55,105

November 2022

64,675

November 2021

52,440

October 2022

103,700

October 2016

82, 934

September 2022

88,992

September 2016

75,485

August 2022

83,078

August 2019

56,402

July 2022

89,074

July 2017

61,404

May 2022*

81,175 (Previous: 81,724)

May 2017

53,116

April 2022*

65,352 (Previous: 66,391)

April 2017

49,966

March 2022*

58,874 (Previous: 58,882)

March 2017

37,471

February 2022

49,641

February 2017

36,681

January 2022

43,131

January 2017

35,334

December 2021

55,105

December 2016

52,209

November 2021

52,440

November 2016

49,920
