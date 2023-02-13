OKI wants your thoughts on regional transportation and land-use policies

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is looking for public feedback as it updates its Strategic Regional Policy Plan. An online survey is now open.

The plan is used to guide the agency's long-range transportation plan, according to Regional Planning Manager Travis Miller.

"What the Strategic Regional Policy Plan does is really focuses on land use, and to certain extent, environmental impacts of the transportation investments," he says. "It gives us an opportunity to delve deeper into understanding how transportation investments really do have significant impacts on adjacent land uses in our communities across the region. The plan's primary purpose is to focus on that relationship between transportation investments and land use."

Government leaders and local decision makers often refer to the policy plan when making their own planning decisions, he adds. That's why the agency says it's important to get feedback from the community.

"We really need public input, the public's perspective, on things that matter to them in their community. There's this whole series of questions about transportation, transportation choices, transportation cost, but also we want to hear about their concerns and priorities as it relates to our environment, our quality of life, economic considerations, economic development considerations, housing, affordability, all of those things are touched by transportation systems and can be improved by transportation investments," he says.

There are six subject areas OKI is specifically interested in when it comes to focusing its regional planning efforts:



transportation

land use

housing

public facilities and services

natural systems

economic development

The Strategic Regional Policy Plan was adopted in 2005, Miller says, and was last updated in 2014.

"Our future is important — the future of our communities, how our communities grow, how they respond, our own needs, all of those things are important to all of us in our everyday life. This is a 10-minute or less survey to give us your thoughts, your ideas about what's important to you and what's important to your future," he concludes.

The deadline to complete the online survey is Friday, March 31.