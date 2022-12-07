© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
A water advisory is in effect for parts of the I-75 corridor until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for details.
Science and Technology

OKI prepares to build out an EV charging network in Greater Cincinnati

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
Melink4.jpg
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
These cars are charging at Milford's Melink Corporation. OKI is looking to have as many as 100 more charging stations all over Greater Cincinnati, using federal infrastructure law money.

The Ohio Kentucky Indiana Council of Governments (OKI) is in the early stages of building a Greater Cincinnati electric vehicle charging network.

CEO Mark Policinski anticipates about 100 additional charging stations.

"The network’s got to be robust. There can't be like, 'OK, we’re going to have 14 chargers in the region.' It’s got to be immense," he says. "So how do we stretch that money? We're looking for funding partners; maybe jurisdictions have to come up with a local match. If we have a goal of putting 100 chargers in this region, I don't think that's unrealistic."

0315151202b.jpg
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
This charging station is at the Pete Rose Way parking lot next to the Purple People Bridge.

Most of the money comes from the federal infrastructure law. OKI has $3 million for Ohio charging stations and $1 million for Kentucky.

The network will be a mix of high speed and regular chargers. Policinski explains the high-speed ones could cost $100,000 more than the regular ones.

Separately, the state of Ohio is using infrastructure money it got to install high-speed charging stations every 50 miles along interstates.

WVXU reported on that plan in July.

OKI’s Policinski says he's gotten interest from Green Township, Ft. Thomas, West Chester, 3CDC and more.

"We are putting together this plan in which we are going to put out pilot projects to see how it works, what works, how much usage there is. And the point being, that this is going to occur beginning in 2023."

The project is expected to take four to five years.

