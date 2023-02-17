The Tech Olympics take place this weekend in Cincinnati

Hundreds of high school students from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will be heading to Great American Ball Park Saturday and Sunday for the Tech Olympics. This is the first time the event is back in person since COVID hit, and the event is currently sold out.

Yes, there are competitions like who can text the fastest, who can find information the fastest in Wiki Races, and Code Golf for problem-solving.

But the biggest focus is on the keynote sessions, says Vinaya Sivakumar with INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati. Its mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati.

Speakers include the chief information officer for Fifth Third Bank and the chief technology officer for 84.51.

"A lot of what really fuels and hypes up students is meeting those professionals who they might not have another opportunity or venue to meet," says Sivakumar.

Sivakumar says there are so many different IT careers, and students will be exposed to them at the Tech Olympics.

"So for example, one of the tracks that we have at Tech Olympics is a track on digital wellness, and how we can use technology for good and everything about social media; we have a track for artificial intelligence and health care."

INTERalliance says putting on the Tech Olympics is only one of its programs. It also helps students get paid IT internships.