Local News

The Tech Olympics take place this weekend in Cincinnati

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published February 17, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST
2019 was the last time students were in person for the Cincinnati Tech Olympics.

Hundreds of high school students from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will be heading to Great American Ball Park Saturday and Sunday for the Tech Olympics. This is the first time the event is back in person since COVID hit, and the event is currently sold out.

Yes, there are competitions like who can text the fastest, who can find information the fastest in Wiki Races, and Code Golf for problem-solving.

But the biggest focus is on the keynote sessions, says Vinaya Sivakumar with INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati. Its mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati.

Speakers include the chief information officer for Fifth Third Bank and the chief technology officer for 84.51.

"A lot of what really fuels and hypes up students is meeting those professionals who they might not have another opportunity or venue to meet," says Sivakumar.

Sivakumar says there are so many different IT careers, and students will be exposed to them at the Tech Olympics.

"So for example, one of the tracks that we have at Tech Olympics is a track on digital wellness, and how we can use technology for good and everything about social media; we have a track for artificial intelligence and health care."

INTERalliance says putting on the Tech Olympics is only one of its programs. It also helps students get paid IT internships.

Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
