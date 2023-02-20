Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky reopen water intakes after closures

Local water intakes on both sides of the Ohio River are open again after brief closures Sunday.

Both Greater Cincinnati Water Works and the Northern Kentucky Water District closed the intakes out of an "abundance of caution" following concerns about chemicals released in the aftermath of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3.

Sampling of the Ohio River detected small amounts of a compound used in fragrances and flavorings called 2-Ethyl-1-hexaynol near Greater Cincinnati. Both water districts closed their intakes early Sunday morning as a precautionary measure. Sampling did not detect the chemical inside the intakes. Both sides of the river reopened the intakes Monday afternoon after further sampling did not detect the continued presence of the chemical.

No other chemicals that could be associated with the derailment have been detected locally, though some monitoring much farther up river by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission detected small amounts of butyl acrylate, a chemical used in adhesives, in the water. No local samples have detected that chemical.

"Maintaining the safety of our community's drinking water is our highest priority," President and CEO of NKWD Lindsey Rechtin said in a news release. "The response to this Ohio River spill event has been extraordinary. I cannot express enough gratitude to all NKWD staff for their efforts to ensure that our community's drinking water supply remains safe and reliable. Moreover, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and Thomas More University have been incredible partners throughout this event. As a community member, I am grateful to know that the health of my family is safe because of their efforts."

Both water works districts say they're continuing to work with monitoring agencies to keep an eye on the condition of the Ohio River. GCWW has released results of its river testing online here.

