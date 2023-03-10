© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Air quality monitor lost power during Saturday's fire in Camp Washington

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
The fire erupted at a warehouse in Camp Washington March 4, 2023.

Last Saturday's six-alarm fire in Camp Washington created a towering column of smoke visible for miles, and for hours. But its immediate impact on air quality isn't known.

A representative for the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency says a nearby monitor lost power during the fire and couldn't collect data.

Air quality measurements were at normal levels when it started working again Sunday.

The Ohio EPA was on site in the aftermath of the fire and didn't find signs of hazardous materials or dangerous runoff into the nearby Mill Creek. A representative says the agency doesn't anticipate further response at the site.

The fire was at the corner of Arlington and Colerain avenues in a vacant building with a long history of industrial use.

Nick Swartsell
