Ohio's new voter ID laws kick in this week. Here are the new requirements

Next time you cast a ballot in person in Ohio, you'll need to present your driver's license, state ID or passport to prove your identity. That's due to a law taking effect this week.

Previously, those without photo ID could verify their identity by providing a utility bill or other official piece of mail addressed to them. That is no longer the case.

Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says her office is doing everything it can to educate voters ahead of the May primary, but she thinks most people won't notice the change.

"Ninety-nine percent of voters in Hamilton County provide a driver's license or a state ID card," she says. "So for 99% of Hamilton County voters, there's no change."

Poland says her office is busy informing voters about the changes. The Hamilton County BOE mailed information to voters in precincts with ballot issues in the May elections. Another round will be sent before the November election.

Republican lawmakers cited concerns about election integrity when passing the new rules last year, but groups like the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the ACLU of Ohio, the NAACP and others opposed the measure, saying it will make voting unnecessarily difficult for some people.

"We call on Governor DeWine to veto this legislation, given that it will cause longer voting lines, force more voters cast provisional ballots and create unnecessary barriers for senior citizens, active duty military, people with disabilities, rural Ohioans, and students," League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller said in a December, 2022 statement after the Ohio General Assembly passed HB 458.

DeWine signed the bill into law in January. He acknowledged Ohio's elections have been secure in the past but said the legislation would help safeguard future voting.

Those voting absentee don't have to provide photo ID, but can simply provide the last four digits of their Social Security Number when submitting their ballots. Members of certain religious communities can also provide that information in lieu of a driver's license if they sign an affidavit stating their religious beliefs prohibit them from appearing in photographs.

HB 458 eliminated a fee for state ID cards, meaning that Ohioans without driver's licenses can now go to a BMV office and request one free of charge.

The law also limits boards of election to one drop-off box per county for absentee ballots and eliminates early voting the day before Election Day. In addition, it changes the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to seven days before an election. Previously, a voter could request an absentee ballot three days before an election.

The upcoming May primary is expected to be low turnout, and not every community will even have anything to vote on. Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin says that, so far, voters haven't had many questions or concerns, but that could change.

"I think with this being a May election that is only in about a third of our precincts, there's just not a lot of voters who have maybe needed to look into these new requirements yet," he says. "Once early voting starts, those calls might pick up, and I'm sure before November, I imagine we'll have calls like that."

