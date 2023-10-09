Meet the 10 candidates running for 9 seats on Cincinnati City Council

Only 10 candidates — just one a non-incumbent — will be on the ballot for nine Cincinnati City Council seats this November, the fewest number for that race in at least three decades.

Only one council seat is not held by an elected-incumbent. Seth Walsh was appointed to council and is facing election for the first time. Anna Albi is the only non-incumbent in the race.

Click the name of a candidate below to learn more about them and read how they responded to WVXU's questions. Note: bios were provided by the candidates and responses have been lightly edited for clarity.



(In alphabetical order by last name)



Provided Anna Albi

Anna Albi

31, Madisonville

Bio: Anna (she/her) is a gun violence prevention and community safety advocate. As local group lead for Moms Demand Action in Cincinnati, Anna works with elected officials, law enforcement, and community partners to promote gun safety and reduce gun violence. Anna also serves as recording secretary for Madisonville Community Council and serves as a Ward Chair and Precinct Executive for the Hamilton County Democratic Party. She is also a graduate of LEAD Ohio and a 2023 fellow for the New Leaders Council for Southwest Ohio. Anna grew up in Anderson Township, the daughter of a small business owner and public defender and the sister of two U.S. Marines. Anna earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Carnegie Mellon University and works as a Senior Strategic Communication Consultant as her day job.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

Support. The funds from the railroad sale will be invested and it's estimated that the yearly interest would be twice as much as we are currently earning from the lease. That money must be used to repair existing infrastructure — something we desperately need.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I believe we should wait for the Futures Commission report to assess our financial needs across the board before we make any changes to taxes.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

I think the small field shows that residents are happy overall with how City Council is doing. The Democratic Party is a big tent party with lots of diverse viewpoints, experiences and backgrounds, and has clearly prioritized important issues such as expanding access to housing. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring my unique skills and approach to City Council to ensure we are laser-focused on addressing the gun violence epidemic.

If elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

One fundamental thing that I am dedicated to doing is restoring residents' trust in City Council and local government through increased transparency and improved communication.

From a policy perspective, my top top priority is addressing gun violence and fostering community safety. A few areas I plan to focus on include:

Gun Violence - Pass gun safety ordinances within State-constrained legal parameters; increase gun safety education; expand community violence intervention programs

Community Programs - Continue to invest in the Boots on the Ground Fund and Safe and Clean Fund; increase youth programming through the Cincinnati Recreation Commission

Housing - Change restrictive zoning for easier production; build more mixed-use and mixed-income developments; increase funding for Homebase

- Change restrictive zoning for easier production; build more mixed-use and mixed-income developments; increase funding for Homebase Fresh Food - Grow our partnership with Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council; expand Neighborhood (Food) Buying Clubs to make healthy, local choices available across the City

- Grow our partnership with Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council; expand Neighborhood (Food) Buying Clubs to make healthy, local choices available across the City Wages - Continue paying living wages on City projects; invest in minority- and women-owned businesses by providing access to capital; expand the Career Pathways program and support apprenticeship programs

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

It's hard to beat my mom's homemade Cincinnati chili — but I'd say Pleasant Ridge Chili is top of the list for independent chili restaurants.

Jeff Cramerding

Provided Jeff Cramerding

50, Price Hill

Bio: Jeff Cramerding began his civic activism in his neighborhood of Price Hill. He was an officer with the Price Hill community council and a founding board member of Price Hill Will. He is a one-term council member and was selected by Mayor Aftab to chair the Housing and Equitable Development Committee. Cramerding has been a consistent advocate of fiscal responsibility and the need to address the city's critical failing infrastructure.

[Reporter's note: Cramerding became chair of the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee about a year into the term, when Council Member Reggie Harris moved from chairing Equitable Growth and Housing to chairing the Budget and Finance Committee.]

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

I support the sale of the railroad. After careful research I think the valuation is correct and, most importantly, I am confident that there are sufficient protections in place so that the trust will be used for existing infrastructure needs in perpetuity.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I actively and strongly oppose issue 24. The city faces a $25 million deficit in the operating budget. This must be solved in conjunction with finding necessary additional funding for housing.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

One party dominance and uncompetitive elections have very serious consequences. The courthouse was solidly controlled by Republicans for decades, and it resulted in nepotism, cronyism, and a bloated and inefficient government. Historically, nine at-large council seats has proven to be a system that guarantees minority participation and minority parties. I would expect to see a return to this if the national and state political environment becomes less toxic.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

Proposing what became the Cincinnati Futures Commission, which is studying the city's budget and identifying governmental efficiencies, and the motion to hold the second round of stimulus dollars ("the second tranche") in reserve. These two measures have allowed us to have a thoughtful, deliberate conversation about the city's budget and not in an environment of layoffs and drastic cuts.

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

My goal is for the city to have a structurally balanced budget and a plan to fix the city's $500 million in critical-failing infrastructure. This can only be accomplished with a combination of identifying efficiencies and cost savings, looking at new and increased sources of revenue, and, in the long term, growing the city's population and tax base. To grow the city's tax base, I look forward to working with Mayor Aftab's Housing Advisory Committee to produce the "Cincinnati Housing Playbook" that will increase city government's capacity to catalyze housing development.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

Price Hill Chili. Recurring order: scrambled eggs, potatoes well-done, cup of chili on the side.

Provided Reggie Harris

Reggie Harris

41, Northside

Bio: Since his election to City Council in 2021, Reggie Harris has consistently fought and delivered for inclusive, effective legislation that broadens accessibility to opportunity, and improves the quality of life for ALL Cincinnati residents. He draws on his background as a retired professional ballet dancer, affordable housing developer, LGBTQIA+ advocate, licensed therapist, and trained clinical social worker to serve his community. Reggie knows our best days are ahead and dreams of a future in which Cincinnati is a beacon of hope for sustainability, inclusivity, and opportunity in the Midwest — both for those who grew up here and those who settle here.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

Support. As I see it, the sale of the railroad both diversifies our assets and significantly increases our annual revenue at a time when we desperately need it. Not only is it the responsible thing for the city to do, but it is a generational opportunity to greatly increase our capital budget and I wholeheartedly support it. We have a long list of deferred maintenance projects across our major departments totaling around $500 million; there are plenty of capital needs that can be addressed with additional funding. These are parks, recreation centers, firehouses, roads, sidewalks, and many of the other city-owned assets that our communities rely upon but have descended into disrepair due to years of kicking the can. Centering equity, this administration has already outlined a strategy to tackle a lot of these problems and ensure that the communities who need it most are benefitting the most from this increased revenue.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

Oppose. The proposed charter amendment to put a .3% income tax increase into an account to be used solely for projects at or below 30% of the area median income is simply too narrow and short-sighted for me to support. While we await the results of the Futures Commission, many of us are keenly aware of the deferred maintenance, pension, and operating deficits we are about to face. It would be irresponsible to pass an income tax increase without a plan to address these other monumental issues. I understand the dire need to continue to fund affordable housing. That’s why we developed the relationship with the Cincinnati Development Fund and have been able to put over $100,000,000 in grants and loans to be used towards new and preserved housing. It's partnerships like this that will help us chip away at the housing crisis. In considering any plans to fund the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund, we must be comprehensive and build a coalition that sets us up for success.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

This council is one of historic diversity both in background, geography, and demographic makeup. We have seen a decorum and respect for one another that simply hasn’t been present on past councils that have allowed us to disagree without being disagreeable and discuss the issues that are important to the citizens of Cincinnati and not waste time with personal attacks. The result has been serious progress on some of the key shared policy focus areas. This has come without sacrificing the ability to work in a bipartisan manner and a recognition that many local issues aren't partisan to begin with. Making sure the roads are paved, our neighborhoods are safe, and the trash gets picked up are values any public servant should have, regardless of party affiliation.

I believe we need to work hard to ensure that a strong, active democracy remains at the forefront. We must continue to work so that people are motivated and have easy access to vote on election day and we are continuing to encourage the next generation of public servants to run for office.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

We have been able to accomplish a lot in my first term. Some of the pieces of legislation I am most proud of from my first term are:



Authored an ordinance to streamline the process for Low-Income-Housing Tax Credit applications to remove ineffective and costly obstacles to building low-income housing in Cincinnati.

Helped build up the funding for regional Affordable Housing development to over $100,000,000 and restructured its prioritized deployment to focus on our development priorities with the most significant need.

Protected the rights, liberties, and freedoms of our Black, LGBTQ+, and female neighbors by updating Cincinnati's non-discrimination ordinance to be more inclusive, championing legislation barring businesses and housing from discrimination based on sexual and reproductive health decisions, and making Cincinnati a 'sanctuary city' for gender-affirming care.

RELATED: Council votes to protect Cincinnatians from discrimination based on abortion



As budget chair, ensured that minority entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, housing security, our city's pension system, economic opportunity, addiction treatment, neighborhood investment, food access, and arts organizations were prioritized in the city's budget.

Authorized the construction of a permanent supportive housing facility that will house forty-four individuals experiencing homelessness in Over-The-Rhine.

Sponsored the restructuring of Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program to center equity, desegregation, and accessibility in these investments.

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

I am excited about the future of Cincinnati and unabashedly a pro-growth advocate. Some of the policies that advance this vision I am looking forward to on my second term are:



Comprehensive zoning reform that overcomes decades of exclusionary, segregationist land use practices and moves Cincinnati towards a more accessible, transit-oriented, and sustainable future.

Building off of the momentum we have created to pass meaningful housing policy and funding so that Cincinnati can be a place that is attainable for all its residents.

Balance the budget and move the city towards a future of fiscal sustainability and responsibility.

Continue the work from the Black Developers Conference to increase minority participation and OWNERSHIP in the new development and construction occurring around Cincinnati.

Grow support for our Community Development Corporations and increase community investment programs to help bring economic opportunities and amenities across the city.

Execute the "Cities for Financial Empowerment" plan I fought for in the last budget cycle, which will bring medical debt relief, child savings accounts, and a guaranteed basic income pilot to Cincinnatians who need it most.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

This is an incredibly difficult question and there is no wrong answer. This city has a deep passion for its chili and we are lucky to have so many options. I personally enjoy the Blue Jay Restaurant in Northside and Price Hill Chili. With that said, Camp Washington Chili and though not independent, the Skyline on Ludlow Avenue, are fantastic.

Mark Jeffreys

Provided Mark Jeffreys

54, Clifton

Bio: Mark is a first-term member of City Council. Mark's focus is on making Cincinnati safer, cleaner & greener. Mark has been a champion on pedestrian safety, but also investing in public safety. Mark is launching a Quality of Life Working Group in partnership with community councils to address quality of life issues such as litter. As an advocate for public transit and active transportation such as trails, Mark believes that "green" is not just about adding more greenspace, but also about ensuring we redesign our streets for people, which means cleaner air and more vibrant neighborhoods.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

I support it. My concerns were twofold: safeguards and whether assumptions on the return were realistic. I did not want a Blue Ash Airport sale situation where many are wondering what we did with that money years later.

On safeguards, there are a few. First, the State Legislature put in a provision that if the principal decreases by 25% in a single year then payments must pause until the fund returns to the prior year balance. That ensures this will be an "endowment." Second, there is a safeguard that it can only be used for ‘current infrastructure’; if we want it to go to something new then Cincinnati voters and the State Legislature would have to approve that. Third, there is a safeguard of an audit by the state to guarantee that we use it only for current infrastructure.

On the return, it assumes a 5.5% return. I asked what the return is on the City’s pension. It is on average 7.7% over the past 10 years. A 5.5% return is $88 million, which is a better financial return than a lease and without legal liability.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I support more affordable housing, but not Issue 24. First, we have a model with the Cincinnati Development Fund (CDF) that is working. The model is to leverage public-private funding to close gaps on projects to build more income-restricted units. Last year, the CDF delivered 422 income-restricted properties and preserved another 144 with funding from the City of Cincinnati, Hamilton County and private investors. Now that is clearly not enough. But the solution is not to throw out this approach, but rather to fund it with additional money to continue to build more housing that has income restrictions. Second, we are living through a time that many professions are impacted by remote work. Raising earnings taxes on people working in Cincinnati will not attract more population to the city, which is what we need to fund our basic services. Finally, we have at least a $75 million deficit in each of the next few years with federal stimulus running out, and that does not include fully funding our pension system for which we are legally obligated. Raising the earnings tax for affordable housing only does help us maintain basic public services, which is our core function as a local government.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

Generally, any time one party dominates there is always a risk of groupthink and abuse of power. But that also depends on the personalities of the people in power. With this council, there are few people arguing that we have abused power or lack debate on issues. We have in many cases disagreed vigorously on issues, but we have done it in a respectful way, and I believe avoided any overreach of power. Instead, I would argue that this council has been one of the more functioning and productive in years. We have made significant progress on the issues that matter to this city: passing two gun safety ordinances to reduce gun violence, fully funding public safety with new recruit classes and investing in new fire fleet, reducing pedestrian-vehicle crashes with traffic calming measures, building more income-restricted housing than any other City Council with a CDF model that works, updating our Green Cincinnati plan with a plan to get to a carbon-neutral city, secured unprecedented levels of federal investment in infrastructure, doubling investment in tree canopy especially in underinvested neighborhoods most impacted by poor air quality. This is meaningful progress that I would expect to continue with the new Council.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

Below are some of the highlights:

Secured $7M, a 10x increase , in investments for traffic calming — speed humps, bump outs — to make neighborhoods safer including last year with the lowest crashes in a decade.

in investments for traffic calming — speed humps, bump outs — to make neighborhoods safer including last year with the lowest crashes in a decade. Identified way to lower speed limits in residential neighborhoods, something municipalities in Ohio have been unable to fix for years.

RELATED: Cincinnati may have more control over speed limits than previously thought



Instituted Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) in 130 school zones and business districts, which reduces traffic fatalities by 28% without additional cost.

Changed policy to keep sidewalks open during construction in city making it safer for all.

in city making it safer for all. Led the legalization of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) — the first major zoning change in the city in years to build more housing, allowing people to age in place and build wealth in their home.

Spearheaded passage of Complete Streets Ordinance that prioritizes people and neighborhood safety over speed with repaving.

Secured $500K in lighting for Avondale Wasson Way expansion, $175K for a feasibility study on the College Hill-Northside connector, and expanded Central Parkway bike lanes to make it safer for all.

Helped secure federal transportation funding via being city’s rep to OKI including $20M for Linn Street, $7M for Gilbert, $5M for Harrison & $2.5M for Western Northern.

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

I will continue to focus on making Cincinnati safer, cleaner and greener and work for everyone. Some of what I plan to accomplish includes:

Continue to prioritize improving safety on our roads for all users via traffic calming, partnering with Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) to bring back at least classroom drivers’ education, and crafting a more systemic approach to enforcement of traffic laws.

Sponsor a Quality of Life Working Group with a cross section of community council, administration and other stakeholders to address core quality of life issues, including around litter and blight, with new solutions.

Convene a working group with CPS to address the 52% of children who are chronically absent. This will include piloting policy or other solutions to scale to address root causes.

Through OKI's Vision 2050 process, develop plan to better connect and expand regional transportation, including rail, to job and population centers.

Develop an aligned to plan for finishing the CROWN trail network and a fully integrated greener trail network by the end of the decade.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

I am a Skyline Chili fan. It's not that I'm against any other Cincinnati chili restaurant but living in Clifton, our go-to chili restaurant is the Skyline on Ludlow & Clifton Avenue. It's got a nostalgic ambiance and I just love the chili.

Scotty Johnson

Scotty Johnson did not respond to the survey.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Provided Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

67, Avondale/North Avondale

Bio: Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney was born in Cincinnati and is a proud graduate of Cincinnati Public Schools. She graduated from Dartmouth College and did an exchange program at Talladega College, an HBCU. She earned her masters degree in psychology from Harvard University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School. She owns the multi-media publishing company Sesh Communications and the award-winning The Cincinnati Herald newspaper. She was appointed to Cincinnati City Council in 2020, and elected in November, 2021. Mayor Pureval appointed Jan-Michele Vice Mayor, chair of the Healthy Neighborhoods Committee, and vice chair of Public Safety and Governance. She has volunteered with many organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Cincinnati Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, NAACP, and the Via and the Cincinnati Zoo boards. She is married to former Ohio State Senator Eric H. Kearney. They are blessed with two children, Celeste and Asher.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

I support selling the railroad because it will bring in much needed additional revenue each year to improve and rebuild our cities' infrastructure. By investing the $1.6 billion from the sale, we'll be able to diversify our assets and conservative estimates predict returns of at least $50 million per year. With the existing lease set at $25 million a year, we'll be able to double our investment in existing infrastructure projects and start much needed improvements on not only our roads and bridges, but to our firehouses, stairs, and eradicate lead pipes from Cincinnati.

Safeguards are in place to ensure that the principal is maintained and will continue to bring in revenue for the City. If at any point, that amount drops below 75% of the existing principal, spending is immediately stopped until it reaches 100%. This is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in Cincinnati, our people and our future.

In addition to the City Manager's plan to make sure the funds are equitably distributed across our neighborhoods, City Council is putting policies in place for infrastructure spending and economic development in our underserved communities. And thousands of good-paying jobs will be created for the infrastructure projects.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I'm a strong proponent in the fight for more affordable housing in Cincinnati, but I'm not convinced raising taxes is the best way to achieve this. I agree with advocates who have worked on this issue that combating the lack of affordable housing is integral to ensuring growth and equity for all. We have the same goal, but see a different path to achieving it. The Mayor appointed the Futures Commission of business leaders, labor leaders, and residents to look at how to increase revenue to meet the impending gap in our city budget. The Commission's report at the end of the year will be important to review before considering a change in tax rates. Community engagement will be essential in considering how to address the impending revenue gap and meet the needs of our city.

In addition to the $80 million in our affordable housing "fund of funds," Council has approved an ongoing, annual stream of funding for affordable housing, ensuring it will remain a top priority for the City. Our council has created almost four times as many new affordable units for low and moderate income families as any previous council, but there’s more work to do.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

I believe in fighting for the people of Cincinnati, but with civility, respect, and allowance for differences of opinion. Many have told me that I changed the tone of City Council when I joined in 2020 so the focus became getting the work done rather than in-fighting. At its core, our City Council is a group of hard working, dedicated public servants with many viewpoints, regardless of party affiliation. While we have disagreements, I know each of my colleagues is working to represent the needs of our constituents every day. Instead of seeing these issues where we might have different opinions as divides, I see them as needed debate to achieve the best possible outcome for all Cincinnatians. Representing such a diverse city will undoubtedly lead to differing opinions on certain issues, but I always keep in mind that my fellow Councilmembers fight for issues and positions they believe are important for growth and increased opportunity for all.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

Some of my accomplishments include making community engagement part of the City Hall culture (and passing a community engagement ordinance in 2021 so that we now have an Office of Planning and Community Engagement); expanding homeownership opportunities for low and moderate income families with workshops and increased funding for downpayment assistance, emergency home repairs, and code violation repairs; tackling barriers to equitable opportunities for minority and women owned firms to create an equitable development policy that City Council adopted this year; and fighting against gun violence.

RELATED: Hamilton Co. considers spending more stimulus money to move CPD gun range away from Lincoln Heights

After decades of failed attempts to move our Cincinnati Police Dept.'s gun range out of a dense residential area in the Evendale-Lincoln Heights-Woodlawn area, I worked with a coalition of federal, state, county, and local leaders to create a Regional Safety Complex where the City and County could share resources.

I've hosted community workshops, providing education and guidance to first-time home buyers as they navigate the housing market, worked with community organizers to form safety groups in their neighborhoods, and advocated for funding for grassroots organizations that are making a difference in our neighborhoods and across our city.

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

One of my top priorities is promoting equitable development so our MBEs [minority-owned business] and WBEs [woman-owned business] can participate in the huge infrastructure projects on our horizon. Working with Philadelphia's equivalent of 3CDC, I created an equitable development pilot program to give minority-owned and women-owned developers and contractors an opportunity to participate in the Convention Center renovation and development, and plan to expand this program to other projects.

I am working with the County leaders, the Urban League, NAACP and Building Trades to start the Building Futures Program here, giving career training in the trades to our underserved communities.

Reducing gun violence has been an important legislative issue during my time on Council as well. Two bipartisan measures we've passed include increasing safe storage regulations and barring those with domestic violence convictions from possessing firearms. I joined the Mayor in suing the state over the state legislature's infringement on our home rule right to pass gun regulations to keep our citizens safe. We won!

[Reporter's note: The city of Cincinnati recently celebrated a preliminary injunction by Hamilton County Judge Jennifer Branch against Ohio's 2019 law prohibiting municipal gun restrictions. That injunction pauses the state law as lawsuits around it play out.]

I introduced to Cincinnati the Step Up program to reduce homelessness. It's a housing first model that includes on-site wraparound services for residents. The City administration currently is working with the Step Up program to assess its feasibility here.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

Skyline for the chili sandwiches (no hot dogs) and Gold Star for the fries!

Provided Liz Keating

Liz Keating

39, Hyde Park

Bio: Liz Keating was appointed to City Council in 2020 and was elected to hold the seat in 2021. She has served on the Budget & Finance, Public Safety & Governance, and Equitable Growth & Housing Committees. Liz has prioritized basic services, public safety, housing, and innovation during her time on Council. Liz works to bring balance on City Council. Liz has built strong relationships on both sides of the aisle and works in a bipartisan fashion to bring different coalitions together to get the best outcomes.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

Support. We need to diversify our investments for the fiscal stability of our city.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I do not support this for two reasons: increasing taxes only increases the cost of living in Cincinnati. Making it more expensive will push people out. We need more people living and working within city limits. Property taxes are high and will see an increase this year — in part — because of inflated home prices due to the housing shortage. To turn around and increase income taxes will only create a larger burden on families in Cincinnati.

The second reason is that I do not believe the extra revenue into the trust fund will result in more housing. We are not building housing at the rate we need to right now because we can't. Until we have zoning reform to allow housing to be built, money will sit in the fund. We start with zoning and use the funds we have to build and then reevaluate in a few years to determine what's working, what is not working, and make adjustments.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

One party rule is bad for democracy. We need people to ask questions, spur debate, and bring new perspectives. Disagreement doesn't have to be combative — it can be productive. Diversity of experiences and thoughtful exchange of ideas leads to better outcomes. Cincinnati is better when we have diverse representation — and that includes diversity of thought.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

I'm proud of the hackathon series we have built with Cintrifuse. This public-private partnership uses tech innovations to solve government challenges. We have had teams from across the country; teams young and old; entrepreneurs; community advocates; local governments; and corporations compete to help the city tackle some of our biggest challenges like litter and recycling. Creating a platform where different groups can come together to innovate, drive efficiencies in government, create new technologies, and solve common problems will lead to better solutions to some of our biggest challenges.

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

Housing affordability and access to childcare are some of the biggest challenges we have in Cincinnati and across the country. I’ve been working with city administration and city partners on creating an approach looking at childcare and housing together and I'm excited to see it come to fruition. Safe and stable housing is a key piece in ensuring a better future for our kids. Reliable, quality childcare is a critical part of removing barriers, allowing people to go to work and paychecks coming home. Thinking about these challenges in new ways — along with a public-private partnership — will help us get to better outcomes. And as a mother, I'm proud to be working towards a new, sustainable solution for families.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

My Grandpa used to take all the grandkids to Skyline on Sundays for a big family lunch. Every time I walk into Skyline and order a 3-way, it brings back the best family memories.

Meeka Owens

Provided Meeka Owens

45, Avondale

Bio: I was born and raised in Avondale, built my life here, and raised my family here. I am running for reelection because the work is unfinished. I hit the ground running on Day One, chairing the Climate, Environment, & Infrastructure committee, investing $4 million into the Green Cincinnati Plan, & declaring gun violence a public health crisis. Centering equity at City Hall is my goal — from the CEI Committee, to my voice on Budget & Finance, or the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee. I ran for office because young women who look like me, who spend time on the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority waitlist for subsidized housing deserve to see themselves in leadership.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

I support Issue 22 because I believe it's a transformational opportunity to see equitable investments in infrastructure in our city. The city's ownership of the railroad is a risky asset in light of what just took place in East Palestine. Although safety regulations are mandated at the federal level, if we release ourselves from this asset, we lose the incredible risk that comes with it that could decimate a city's budget.

Timing is everything; this is a smart decision because at minimum, we would double what we get from the current lease to invest in infrastructure equitably in our city. It's a smart decision because we are only using the earnings off the principal, the proceeds of the trust, to make the investment. The principal is protected with a very conservative estimate. Our city, our residents have immediate needs and this allows us to make an immediate impact. It is a win-win.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

We are not debating the need for affordable housing here. Where my concerns lie with Issue 24 is that I, as a City Councilmember, am looking at a comprehensive approach to the budget with the Futures Commission who is responsible for looking at the long term trajectory of our budget.

Legislators best make decisions rooted in data and research from experts. I truly believe that it would be premature and irresponsible to increase taxes prior to the recommendations coming out from the Futures Commission. At the same time, these conversations should be open and collaborative and not siloed. And finally, it is equally irresponsible to have a private board oversee taxpayer dollars who are not accountable to a democratic process. For this reason, I am in opposition to Issue 24.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

Diversity represented on Council is important. Diversity comes in many forms. At the local level as the saying goes, "filling a pothole is not a Democrat or Republican issue, it's about getting things done." The same can be said about funding core services and human services for the city. Voters have the opportunity to decide the people who best reflect that. It's about getting things done.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

I am most proud of declaring gun violence as a public health crisis, for being a champion of the tenants bill of rights and expanding protections for renters, and passing legislation to ensure that human services be accountable to effective results and outcomes.

(Reporter's note: a tenants bill of rights has not yet been introduced.)

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

I will aggressively pursue the recommendations from the Green Cincinnati Plan which has an emphasis on environmental justice and seeing equitable distribution of resources from the impact of climate change in our communities. I will push to expand opportunities for all through workforce development including supporting organized labor and small businesses.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

I don’t have a neighborhood chili restaurant but the closest one to me is Camp Washington Chili. It never disappoints!

Victoria Parks

Provided Victoria Parks

65, College Hill

Bio: Councilmember Parks' first role in public office was as a Hamilton County Commissioner in 2020, appointed to replace Todd Portune after she served as his Chief of Staff. Since being elected to Council she has worked to support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and hosted Girls in Government Day, which encourages young women to pursue a career in public service. Councilmember Parks served in the U.S. Air Force and is currently the executive director of the nonprofit West College Hill Neighborhood Services.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

I do support the sale. The increased revenue from the trust fund will help us repair our aging infrastructure and the trust fund has many safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I do not support Issue 24. Increasing access to affordable housing is incredibly important, but this is not the right way. I worry that the funds are too restricted and will not be used in the most effective way, and I do not want to do any tax increases before the Cincinnati Futures Commission releases its report at the end of the year.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

Although most of us are Democrats, there is still a diversity of ideas. There have been plenty of debates on Council where I am opposing one of my fellow Democrats, and that's a good thing.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

One of my proudest accomplishments was working with Councilmember Harris to protect LGBTQ+ and breastfeeding mothers in our nondiscrimination code. I also worked with Vice Mayor Kearney and Councilmember Johnson with the intention of dedicating the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to those making under 60% of the area median income. After some negotiation, we ended up restricting the funding to those making under 80%. With the rest of Council, I voted to require safe storage of gun laws and closed the "boyfriend loophole,"* and I hope to work with Council on future gun legislation as well.

(Reporter's note: the "boyfriend loophole" refers to federal law that prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun. That law previously only applied to people who are married to, living with or have a child with the victim. It was expanded in 2022 to include dating partners, narrowing the "boyfriend loophole." In early 2023, Cincinnati Council passed an ordinance to require safe storage of guns around children and ban people with a domestic violence conviction from possessing a firearm. That's already a federal law, but Cincinnati Police and prosecutors can't pursue federal criminal cases; by putting in city code, local resources can be dedicated to enforcing it.)

My proudest day was when I hosted Girls in Government Day, which brought in 40 young women from all across the city and introduced them to city government with the goal of inspiring them to pursue a career in public service.

If re-elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

In my next term my main priority will be increasing our supply of affordable housing across the city and I look forward to working on that with my fellow Councilmembers. I also am already planning Girls in Government 2024 and looking to expand the program. By the end of this year I also plan to introduce a ban on certain flavored tobacco products to protect our youth.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

Price Hill Chili.

Seth Walsh

Provided Seth Walsh

32, Clifton

Bio: A native of St. Joseph, Michigan, Seth moved to Cincinnati to attend Xavier University. Seth has worked for members of Cincinnati City Council before leaving to work with the CDC Association as their Associate Director and helping start up the Sedamsville CDC as their Executive Director. Seth left both roles to take on the role of Executive Director of the College Hill CURC in 2016. Seth was the founder of the Cincy Soccer League — the only United States Soccer Federation-affiliated adult soccer league in Cincinnati — and serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of the Taft Family Legacy.

Do you support or oppose Issue 22, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern? Why?

I support Issue 22. We need more innovative solutions such as the proposed sale to help transform Cincinnati into the city we all deserve. The Cincinnati Southern Railway was an asset designed for economic development in the 1880s and has since become a tool for tackling deferred maintenance. We will set our city up for great success if we turn it into an asset that will be able to overwhelmingly solve deferred maintenance problems in the years to come. I have great confidence that the way this sale is structured will also protect the investment long term and ensure that it is around for future generations.

Do you support or oppose Issue 24, the proposed charter amendment to raise the income tax and use the revenue to build and preserve affordable housing? Why?

I do not support this proposal. I have strived to increase access to affordable housing in Cincinnati throughout my entire career, first in Sedamsville and College Hill and now on Council. I do not believe that raising the income tax is the best method to resolve the lack of affordable housing. This proposal is shortsighted and its actions will tie the hands of the city at a critical juncture as they complete the Futures Commission and work on moving the city to the next level. This proposal sounds appealing, but there are better ways to achieve its goal. Our affordable housing problem is more comprehensive than a simple lack of funding and without a full-fledged plan, we will risk failure.

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic party won eight of nine council seats in the last election and are guaranteed at least eight seats this election as well. What are the downsides or benefits of such dominance from one political party?

Voters have continued to make their voices heard, voting for candidates who are focused on the issues they care about: affordable housing, gun violence, and social equity. Council's makeup reflects these priorities. We have seen a Council working much more collaboratively than I have ever experienced and we have seen progress on an incredible scale. Having a slate of individuals elected to Council helps ensure that a unified vision comes to life. At the same time, I greatly value bipartisan action at the City level. Regardless of which parties are represented on Council, it is critical that we continue to hear multiple viewpoints from diverse community stakeholders.

What are you most proud of introducing and accomplishing during your time on council?

In May, I discovered that Sayler Park's firefighters needed a LUCAS device to perform life-saving CPR during long ambulance rides from accident scenes to the hospital. The City has about 20 but they are all in the urban core. Community members in Sayler Park pointed out that when an accident happens along River Road, it is often life-threatening and almost always requires chest compressions. From there, I engaged Matt Alter, President of the Firefighters Union, to learn more about LUCAS Devices. I also engaged City Manager Long to have a device moved out to Sayler Park. The City had one that was not in use that we moved to the Sayler Park Fire House that week. When I next visited Sayler Park in mid-July, they shared that the device saved two lives over the following weeks. Since then, I have been working with Matt Alter, the City Manager, and my colleagues on Council to ensure that we have a LUCAS Device in every fire house and on every first responder vehicle. While not yet achieved, I feel confident the City will prioritize it in the coming months and years.

I am also proud of my work in passing the City's budget this year, including increasing the public employee pension contribution for the first time since 2016 and allocating funds to refurbish one skatepark and build one new one. I'm proud of the work I've done in under a year on Council, and I'm eager to continue working.

If elected, what do you plan to introduce and accomplish during the next two years on council?

Cincinnati's future has a great wealth of passion and resources behind it, but it needs care to ensure positive growth. We need to make sure that all 52 of Cincinnati's neighborhoods can thrive, which means supporting local businesses and housing in a way that is equitable, responsible, and sustainable. I am running for office because I want to help all 52 of our neighborhoods succeed and achieve the level of success I was able to lead in College Hill. I've been hard at work in my first term, and I am looking forward to continuing that momentum in my next.

What is your favorite independent Cincinnati chili restaurant?

I'm a big fan of Camp Washington Chili. It's where I got my first taste of Cincinnati Chili and nothing compares.

The Office of Ethics and Good Government offered several recommendations as part of an investigation into your office earlier this year. These recommendations are aimed at avoiding "management practices" identified in your office that "created unnecessary confusion in the operation of the Council office." How have you incorporated those recommendations into your office?

All members of my staff have been informed, in writing, who they report to and how any concerns or complaints can be made. It has been a conscious effort to ensure they know that they have their supervisor, myself, HR, the City Law Department, and the Office of Ethics and Good Government to rely on for any concerns. I also have a weekly check in meeting with every member of the team to allow them a safe space to provide any needed feedback.

