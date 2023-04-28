© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

A virtual town hall on extreme storms is set for Tuesday night

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
A virtual town hall Tuesday night will focus on extreme storms in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating is hosting the event to let residents know how local agencies respond to severe weather events that cause flooding.

It will include the Metropolitan Sewer District, the Office of Environment and Sustainability, Department of Buildings and Inspections, and Cincinnati Water Works.

Participants can also ask questions about how more frequent extreme storms affect their neighborhood.

How to join

The virtual meeting will be conducted on Zoom.

Tuesday, May 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Register to join at this link: bit.ly/cincystorms23

Submit questions ahead of time on the registration link or to gavin.campbell@cincinnati-oh.gov.

Becca Costello
Local Government Reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati; experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
