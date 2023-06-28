4-H, community agriculture coming to Winton Hills

Agriculture is the solution for Winton Hills' problems. That's according to Community Council President Obalaye Macharia. He says the neighborhood may be a food desert with no grocery stores, but there's plenty of places to grow fruits and vegetables.

“We’re gonna give people access to learning how to grow at home when you don’t have space — vertical gardens and different things like that,” he says.

Macharia says Winton Hills is starting a 4-H club as part of the program.

“We know that farming not only addresses economic issues, but it addresses mental issues as well. There’s a lot of transformative things when you’re dealing with nature and earth and plants, and I’m really excited for young people to be a part of that transformation.”

Macharia says having the ability to grow your own food is a power.

“Knowing you don’t have to be on a farm with a big yard and you can still grow almost every vegetable that you eat, in your house, on your porch with no space. We have those types of techniques that we are going to share with this community.”

Macharia says the neighborhood is surrounded by farms and they're on board to help.

The community council is also developing a club focused on remote controlled cars and boats to get kids access to technology.

