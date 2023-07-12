Sentencing date set for former City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld

A sentencing date is set for former Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld. He was found guilty last July in federal court on one charge of bribery and one charge of attempted extortion. He faces two to three years in prison.

The sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10 before U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole. Sittenfeld was arrested in November 2020, after an FBI investigation into public corruption. He was accused of accepting $40,000 in donations to a political action committee from undercover FBI agents posing as developers in exchange for his support and official acts.

Once a rising star in Cincinnati's political scene, Sittenfeld was the youngest council member in city history when voters elected him at age 27 in 2011. He won re-election twice as the top vote-getter and in July 2020 announced his campaign for mayor.

