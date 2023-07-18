Cincinnati Children's to build outpatient surgery center in Eastgate

Construction will begin this fall on Cincinnati Children's Eastgate, a 110,000-square foot medical building that will include outpatient surgery, specialty clinics and an urgent care.

The building will be next to TQL headquarters in Ivy Point Commerce Park, visible from I-275 near Ohio 32. Two-hundred people will work there.

The facility, to open in 2025, will also include occupational and physical therapy, sports physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology services and ophthalmology, as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for mental health.

"We're making this investment so that the children of Clermont County as well as communities to the east can receive world-class health care closer to their homes," said Dr. Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children's. "Our team members who work at this new location will provide the type of medical care that recently earned our health system recognition as No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's ranking of Best Children's Hospitals."

The initial investment by Cincinnati Children's is expected to be $85 million including design, construction and equipment. It bought the 20-acre site in 2012 for $5 million.

A news release says, "The site will consolidate services that Cincinnati Children's already provides in the area, including at an existing medical office in Eastgate and one in Anderson Township."

