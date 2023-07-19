A new conference aims to support Cincinnati's minority developers

A two-day conference this fall aims to support minority housing developers in Cincinnati.

The Black Developers Conference is a collaboration between the city, The Port, the Cincinnati Development Fund and The Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association.

Council Member Reggie Harris says there are two main goals:

"To show that there is a real professional investor class of Black people in the region that are interested in economic participation, and wanting to participate," Harris said. "The second thing is to create pathways for that participation."

Registration is free and there are three tracks: one for developers just getting started; one focused on financing; and one for midsize companies looking to scale up.

"There are people who are in this space that we may not even know are in this space," Harris said. "Or there are people in this space who honestly, in three to five years, could be really major players — let's make some investments now."

The conference is Sept. 7 and 8 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

You can learn more and register at https://www.buildblkcincy.org/.

