Famous Cincinnati hat shop has moved

It’s easy to see why 90-year-old Gus Miller has become a Cincinnati fixture in his famous hat shop. He’s friendly, good at what he does, and flexible enough to move Batsakes when necessary to keep the 116-year-old business going.

Redevelopment of the former Terrace Hilton site caused Batsakes to move two blocks east, from Sixth and Vine to Sixth near Main on the ground floor of the AT580 Building. Batsakes was at Sixth and Vine for 23 years. Before that there were a couple of other moves from the original location at Sixth and Walnut.

Ann Thompson / WVXU Batsakes Hat Shop was at Sixth and Vine for 23 years before moving to the most recent location.

A steady stream of regulars and new customers had already found the new location on the day WVXU interviewed Miller.

The Greek immigrant says working is why you live longer. He says you have to have a purpose to get up in the morning. Because treating customers well is a priority, he has no patience for business that price gouge.

Ann Thompson / WVXU The new place is on Sixth Street near Main in the AT580 Building.

“Some people, when I hear the price they charge them, I can’t do that. That’s why I’m still in business,” he says.

Throughout his career Miller has made hats for hundreds of celebrities, including former presidents and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. Gus's wife Rita says Pavarotti was her husband's favorite and they traveled with him.

“He would invite us,” says Rita, “and then he would see us afterwards. And it was thrilling because he was just so enchanting.”

Pictures are everywhere at the new place, including one with Miller and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Miller also has an eye to the future. He wants to work until he’s at least 100.

