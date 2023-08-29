Some fees for Cincinnati-owned parking facilities are going up

The monthly fee to park in city-owned lots and garages in downtown Cincinnati is going up starting Friday.

All nine of the city’s parking facilities will increase between $5 and $20 a month.

Parking Division Manager Dan Fortinberry says the new prices are on par, or even lower, than privately owned parking nearby.

"The city has never been fond of setting market rates," Fortinberry said. "But to lag too far behind could also just put us in a position where keeping up with capital improvements and day-to-day operational costs becomes a struggle."

It's the first rate increase since 2019.

Revenue from off-street parking facilities is restricted to operation (which the city hires a third party to handle) and maintenance of those facilities. On-street metered parking is part of the city's General Fund.

The city is also changing the rate for on-street parking during special events at Paycor Stadium. The fee is increasing from $20 to $30. The rate is only in effect in a defined area around the stadium and only for certain hours on the day of an event.

Fortinberry says it’s been a popular option since it was established in 2017.

"It reaches capacity for every one of the events there at Paycor Stadium," he said. "And the good news about it is that even though market [rate] in that area is a little higher — for instance the county garages and others are pushing $50+ for Bengals games — that this is still an affordable option for folks coming down to see a game."

The special event fee also goes into effect Friday.