Sittenfeld sentenced in corruption case

Former Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld will spend 16 months in prison, one year on probation and receive a $40,000 fine for accepting $20,000 in bribes, U.S. District Court Judge Douglass Cole ruled Tuesday.

He'll report to the minimum security prison FCI Ashland in Eastern Kentucky Dec. 1.

After a lengthy two-year FBI investigation, a federal grand jury agreed to charge Sittenfeld with two counts each of honest service wire fraud, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and attempted extortion by a government official in 2020. Federal agents arrested him at his home Nov. 19, 2020.

A jury found Sittenfeld guilty on one charge of bribery and one charge of extortion in 2022. He was found not guilty of both counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

At the center of Sittenfeld's conviction: allegations he received $20,000 from undercover FBI agents.

Federal prosecutors alleged Sittenfeld took the bribes in 2018 in the form of four checks from LLCs to his political action committee. Those contributions came with an understanding, prosecutors alleged, that Sittenfeld would deliver a veto-proof majority on approvals for a development project at 435 Elm Street Downtown.

The FBI enlisted developer Chinedum Ndukwe to act as an informant in that case. Ndukwe had been under FBI investigation for allegations including money laundering prior to aiding the federal investigation into Sittenfeld.

The prosecution used taped conversations between the agents and Sittenfeld, including one in which he stated, "I can deliver the votes," to convince the jury.

The arrest and subsequent conviction sent shockwaves through City Hall. Sittenfeld was at the time the frontrunner in the city's mayoral race. He dropped out of that race and left City Council.

Sittenfeld was the third Cincinnati council member to be arrested on corruption charges over the span of a year.

Federal agents arrested Councilmember Jeff Pastor just nine days prior to Sittenfeld. Pastor allegedly solicited $55,000 from Ndukwe, the same developer involved in Sittenfeld's case.

Authorities arrested former Councilmember Tamaya Dennard in February that year on unrelated corruption charges. She resigned from council the following March and pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud June 29 in connection to money she solicited from a whistleblower working with the FBI in exchange for favorable votes on riverfront development at The Banks. A federal judged sentenced Dennard to 18 months in federal prison.

Sittenfeld has denied he accepted the money in exchange for favorable votes on any development deal. HIs attorneys have indicated they are appealing his conviction.