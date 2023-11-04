CPD: 11-year-old killed, five more injured in West End shooting

A 11-year-old child is dead, and five more injured, after a shooting last night in the West End, Cincinnati Police said.

CPD Chief Theetge said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. by Wade and Jones streets near Laurel Playground.

On Friday Theetge said that at least two juveniles were involved but didn't specify their ages. Cincinnati Children's Hospital told WCPO 9 Friday night that they had three children with gunshot wounds that are "critical but stable."

