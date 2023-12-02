FC Cincinnati falls to Columbus in the MLS Eastern Conference Final

After a hard fought battle on a chilly night in the Queen City, FC Cincinnati fell to in-state rivals the Columbus Crew in extra time, 3-2, despite leading for much of regulation.

Columbus fought back from a 2 goal deficit in the first half to earn the chance to host the 2023 MLS Cup on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field. Columbus will face the winner of the Western Conference Final between LAFC and the Houston Dynamo. The MLS Cup will be broadcast on Apple TV, Fox and Fox Deportes.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU Fans have dubbed any meeting of FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew as "Hell is Real," taken from a well-known billboard along I-71 between the two cities.

FCC got on the scoreboard early with Brandon Vazquez tucking the ball in the far corner in the 14th minute. MLS MVP Luciano Acosta added a second goal just before halftime to make the score 2-nil. Columbus stole one back in the 75th minute with an own goal started from a flick from the Crew's Christian Ramirez. The Crew weren't done there. Forward Diego Rossi tied the match 2-2 in the 86th minute, slotting a goal past goalkeeper Roman Celantano.

Christian Ramirez gave Columbus the lead, scoring the match-winner late in the second half of added time.

It's been a banner season for FCC. In two years under Head Coach Pat Noonan the team has gone from being one of the worst in the league to bagging the team's first MLS hardware — the 2023 Supporters' Shield, awarded for the best regular season record.

